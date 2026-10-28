Could Imola Make Antonelli F1 Champion Before Mexico?
Kimi Antonelli might not need another point. He might not even need to know he has won.
Formula 1 could know by November 9 whether Kimi Antonelli has already become world champion without scoring again.
Corriere dello Sport reports that November 9, the day after the Brazilian GP, is now expected to be decisive for whether the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi races stay on the calendar or Imola is activated as the emergency season finale.
"Is Kimi Antonelli already champion without knowing it? Possible, even probable," the Italian newspaper said.
When will F1 decide on Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Imola?
Imola continues preparations for a December 6 race while Formula 1 monitors the rapidly changing security situation in the Middle East.
The official plan remains Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, as listed on the 2026 F1 calendar. F1 and the FIA have repeatedly insisted that both races can still go ahead.
How could Antonelli become champion without racing?
If both Gulf races disappear and only Imola replaces them, the championship would shrink enough for Antonelli's current 123-point advantage over George Russell to become unassailable.
That would mean Antonelli could effectively be champion before this weekend's race in Mexico even starts.
What does Antonelli need at the Mexico City GP?
The simpler route remains to settle it himself. Ninth place at the Mexico City Grand Prix is enough for the 20-year-old to become the youngest world champion in F1 history.
What has Antonelli said about the title?
The Mercedes driver is not taking anything for granted.
"It's not over until it's over," the superstitious Antonelli said after winning in Austin.
"It would be wonderful to finish on a high note with another victory and then enjoy the rest of the season."
Why this matters
For weeks the uncertainty over the Gulf races has been a calendar and safety story. Now it is a championship story too. A decision expected on November 9 could matter as much to the title as anything Antonelli does on track.
Related: Dakar Relocation Raises Fresh Questions Over F1's Gulf Finale
One F1 fan comment on “Could Imola Make Antonelli F1 Champion Before Mexico?”
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Not really & I doubt the final decidion will be made until after Sao Paulo GP at the earliest, so unknowingly being a champion already is an unlikely scenario at this point.
Most likely, his championship lead will be at least 100 points after the Mexico City GP anyway; hence, the timing will probably be a moot point in the end.