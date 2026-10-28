Could Imola Make Antonelli F1 Champion Before Mexico?

Kimi Antonelli might not need another point. He might not even need to know he has won.

Formula 1 could know by November 9 whether Kimi Antonelli has already become world champion without scoring again.

Corriere dello Sport reports that November 9, the day after the Brazilian GP, is now expected to be decisive for whether the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi races stay on the calendar or Imola is activated as the emergency season finale.

"Is Kimi Antonelli already champion without knowing it? Possible, even probable," the Italian newspaper said.

When will F1 decide on Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Imola?

Imola continues preparations for a December 6 race while Formula 1 monitors the rapidly changing security situation in the Middle East.

The official plan remains Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, as listed on the 2026 F1 calendar. F1 and the FIA have repeatedly insisted that both races can still go ahead.

How could Antonelli become champion without racing?

If both Gulf races disappear and only Imola replaces them, the championship would shrink enough for Antonelli's current 123-point advantage over George Russell to become unassailable.

That would mean Antonelli could effectively be champion before this weekend's race in Mexico even starts.

What does Antonelli need at the Mexico City GP?

The simpler route remains to settle it himself. Ninth place at the Mexico City Grand Prix is enough for the 20-year-old to become the youngest world champion in F1 history.

What has Antonelli said about the title?

The Mercedes driver is not taking anything for granted.

"It's not over until it's over," the superstitious Antonelli said after winning in Austin.

"It would be wonderful to finish on a high note with another victory and then enjoy the rest of the season."

Why this matters

For weeks the uncertainty over the Gulf races has been a calendar and safety story. Now it is a championship story too. A decision expected on November 9 could matter as much to the title as anything Antonelli does on track.

Fast Facts: Antonelli title maths Lead 123 points over Russell Needed in Mexico 9th place Decision date November 9 Official finale Qatar and Abu Dhabi Backup finale Imola, December 6

Related: Dakar Relocation Raises Fresh Questions Over F1's Gulf Finale

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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