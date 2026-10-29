Kimi Antonelli is on the brink of the Formula 1 title. His next goal is a little closer to home.

Kimi Antonelli is planning to expand his activities beyond Formula 1, with both a GT3 programme and a junior driver academy under consideration.

Why is Antonelli interested in GT3?

The Mercedes driver told Auto Motor und Sport that Max Verstappen's growing involvement in GT racing has helped spark his own interest.

"GT racing is currently experiencing strong growth. Max is helping to raise its profile and showcase its appeal," said the 20-year-old.

Will Antonelli race with his father?

Antonelli has already tested GT3 machinery with the team run by his father, Marco, and hopes the pair can eventually race together.

"If we find the time, absolutely," said the Italian.

When could it happen?

Sooner than you might think.

"There will definitely be an opportunity at the beginning or middle of next season. It would be wonderful to fulfil my father's dream."

What is Antonelli's junior academy plan?

Antonelli said the longer-term plan is also to create a pathway for young drivers.

"We want to build an academy for young people so they can have a chance in motorsport," he said.

"Motorsport is a great but difficult world. It's not easy to get opportunities there."

"That doesn't necessarily have to be in Formula 1. There are also many opportunities in professional GT racing."

Why this matters

Few drivers start planning beyond their own career before they have even won a title. Antonelli, still only 20, is already thinking about how to open doors for others, and about a dream that is his father's as much as his own.

Fast Facts: Antonelli beyond F1 Driver Kimi Antonelli GT3 team Run by father Marco Possible race Early or mid 2027 Next project Junior academy Source Auto Motor und Sport

Related: Ford Eyes Verstappen GT3 Partnership Despite Mercedes Commitment

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics