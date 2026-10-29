Ricciardo Opens Door to Le Mans Return With Verstappen?

Daniel Ricciardo walked away from racing bitter. Now, for the first time, he is talking about coming back.

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is now open to racing again, after previously believing his Formula 1 exit had ended his competitive career for good.

Why did Ricciardo turn his back on racing?

Speaking in an emotional Beyond The Grid interview, Ricciardo said the manner of his departure after Singapore in 2024 had left him deeply bitter about motorsport.

"The last time I put a helmet on was in Singapore, and such a love of my life, racing, kind of ended, and the taste it left in my mouth about it all, I don't like that," said the 37-year-old Australian.

"I was very bitter towards the idea of anything racing after that."

What changed Ricciardo's mind?

Ricciardo said he needed a long spell away from the paddock, including solo travel and hiking, before his relationship with racing began to recover.

"I'm at a place now where I think, yeah, my relationship with driving slash racing is healthier than it was," said Ricciardo, who is an ambassador for Ford Racing.

A visit to the Indianapolis 500 this year helped reignite that interest.

"I didn't think I would like it as much," he said. "Being a fan again, I think, reminded me that I do love motorsports."

Would Ricciardo race at Le Mans?

Another full championship still holds little appeal. A one-off endurance appearance, however, now does.

"The thought of just doing a full championship or something just still doesn't really sound that exciting. But like a one-off Le Mans type thing," he said.

He also admitted that racing again could provide a happier final chapter.

"It'd be nice to also, for me, to finish a racing career a bit more on my terms."

Could Ricciardo team up with Verstappen?

Ricciardo even named his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen as one potential Le Mans partner.

"Obviously Max is a name that would be high on the list," he said.

"If it's right and things align and it feels right and obviously I'm there again for the right reasons, then maybe I won't say never."

Why this matters

This is not a comeback announcement. It is something more personal: a driver who loved racing finding his way back to it, on his own terms. Given how his F1 career ended, that alone is worth noting.

Fast Facts: Ricciardo return talk Driver Daniel Ricciardo Last race Singapore 2024 Current role Ford Racing ambassador Possible return One-off Le Mans Dream partner Max Verstappen

Related: Vettel Reveals How Ricciardo Triggered His Shock Red Bull Exit

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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