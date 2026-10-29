Toto Wolff chased him for years. Max Verstappen has now made it clear the Mercedes boss would not even get a look-in at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen says he is completely happy with Laurent Mekies at Red Bull and would not swap his current team principal for anyone in the paddock, Toto Wolff included.

Why would Verstappen not swap Mekies for Wolff?

It is a fair question. Verstappen and Wolff have built a strong relationship since the fiery 2021 title fight, and Mercedes repeatedly courted the Dutchman before he committed his future to Red Bull.

"There's always a lot of talk, and it's no secret that we get along well," Verstappen told Sport Bild when asked about Wolff.

"But Laurent is exactly the right team principal for Red Bull."

"If someone were to ask me which team principal I would swap him for in the paddock, there wouldn't be anyone."

What makes Mekies the right boss for Red Bull?

Verstappen pointed to two qualities in particular: the Frenchman's technical understanding and his personality. He described Mekies as "a really good person with a big heart".

That is a notable endorsement from a four-time world champion, and it comes only weeks after Red Bull extended Mekies' contract through 2031.

What did Verstappen say about Antonelli?

The Red Bull driver also spoke warmly about Kimi Antonelli, who is on the brink of the 2026 title.

"He hasn't yet reached 100 percent of his potential, and winning the World Championship will only make him better," said Verstappen.

"Once you've been World Champion, you become calmer."

Why Hamilton will not get faster, according to Verstappen

Verstappen contrasted Antonelli's trajectory with the stage Lewis Hamilton has reached in his career.

"Age shouldn't matter these days, but he probably won't get any faster," he said.

"Don't get me wrong: I'm not saying Lewis will get slower, just not faster. It's different with Kimi. There's still more to come from him."

The bigger picture

Read together, the comments paint a clear picture. Verstappen is settled at Red Bull, convinced by the man in charge, and fully aware that the next generation, led by Antonelli, is only going to get stronger.

Fast Facts: Verstappen on Mekies Speaker Max Verstappen Team boss Laurent Mekies Wolff swap Ruled out Source Sport Bild Mekies deal Through 2031

Related: Red Bull extend Mekies deal through 2031 after winning run

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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