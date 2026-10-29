Lando Norris is still racing in Formula 1. He is now also running a team one step below it.

Lando Norris' new junior team has been officially selected to join the Formula 2 grid from 2027, taking over the entry previously held by AIX Racing.

What is LN4 Fusion?

LN4 Fusion was launched in September by the reigning Formula 1 world champion and his partners. The team had already acquired selected assets from AIX and secured its place in Formula 3.

Now its Formula 2 application has been approved for the 2027 to 2029 cycle as well. LN4 Fusion will be the only new team on the 11-team grid, and it will race under an Italian licence.

Why does Formula 2 matter so much to Norris' team?

Formula 2 is the final rung on the ladder before Formula 1, and the team's leadership sees it as the heart of the project.

LN4 Fusion chief executive Dan Richards said: "Formula 2 is central to that ambition, representing the final and arguably most demanding stage of preparation before Formula 1."

"To have secured a place in the championship so soon after launching LN4 Fusion is a fantastic achievement."

What did the F2 boss say?

F2 chief Bruno Michel welcomed the newcomer.

"I am also pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the grid," he said.

"They will bring considerable expertise, and I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the Championship."

How fast has LN4 Fusion moved?

Very fast. In roughly two months, the project has gone from launch to confirmed entries in both Formula 3 and Formula 2. That is a rapid climb for any new outfit, let alone one fronted by a driver who is still racing in Formula 1.

For Norris, it is also a bright spot in a season in which his McLaren title defence has struggled.

Fast Facts: LN4 Fusion in F2 Team LN4 Fusion Owner Lando Norris F2 entry 2027 to 2029 Replaces AIX Racing Grid size 11 teams

Related: Norris now launches junior team to enter F3 in 2027

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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