Sergio Perez has his Cadillac future sorted until 2029. Now he wants Valtteri Bottas to stay alongside him.

Sergio Perez has backed Valtteri Bottas to remain his teammate at Cadillac in 2027, while admitting the decision is out of his hands.

Cadillac has confirmed Perez on a multi-year extension through at least 2029, ending any uncertainty over the Mexican's own future. Bottas, however, remains under rising pressure after an uneven debut season for the new team.

What did Perez say about Bottas?

"I've said it before," Perez said in Mexico. "Valtteri is a fantastic driver, he has one of the best resumes in F1 today, he has a lot of experience, as much as I do."

"In the end, he has been far behind in some races, but I think we are working very well, we are contributing a lot to the team."

Would replacing Bottas fix Cadillac's problems?

Perez suggested a change of driver would not necessarily solve anything.

"I think it will be very difficult for whoever comes in to keep up with my pace," said the 36-year-old.

"If Valtteri has problems, I think it will be even more difficult, but ultimately it's not my decision. I would love to continue with Valtteri. He has contributed a lot to the team."

Who could take Bottas' seat?

Perez did not name names, but Colton Herta has been linked with the seat for 2027 as Cadillac weighs its options.

Why did Perez commit long term?

Perez had already hinted before Cadillac's announcement that a longer deal was coming.

"I'm motivated to continue and improve this project," he continued.

"I know that in just one more year I won't be able to achieve what I want with Cadillac, and I'm motivated to continue for many more years."

Why this matters

Perez's support is clear, but it carries limited weight. His own place is secure for years to come. Bottas' is not, and the final call rests with Cadillac, with the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend now putting both drivers in the spotlight.

Fast Facts: Cadillac line-up Perez contract Through 2029 Perez age 36 Bottas 2027 Undecided Linked rival Colton Herta Final call Cadillac

Related: Cadillac Questions Bottas' Pace as Herta Eyes 2027 F1 Seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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