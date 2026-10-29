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FIA Vows to Ban Abusive Fans After Gasly Death Threats

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FIA Vows to Ban Abusive Fans After Gasly Death Threats
Leopold 2 min read
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Thirteen thousand death threats against one driver. The FIA says it has seen enough, and it is ready to start banning people.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has warned that fans, and even members of the media, could be banned from Formula 1 events for serious online abuse.

What did Ben Sulayem say about online abuse?

Speaking to The Drive, Ben Sulayem said the scale of threats aimed at drivers and officials has become impossible to ignore.

"Pierre Gasly had 13,000 threats on his life. 13,000!" he exclaimed.

The abuse followed the recent controversy involving Gasly and his Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto, whose Argentine fanbase has again come under scrutiny for attacking drivers online.

Who could the FIA ban?

Ben Sulayem said the FIA is increasingly prepared to use both technology and its own authority.

"If the hate comes from someone who is a spectator, we ban them," he said.

"If they are part of the media, we ban them because we have the authority. And if they are hiding on the internet, AI will expose them."

Can AI really unmask anonymous abusers?

That last line is the boldest claim. Ben Sulayem did not explain how artificial intelligence would identify anonymous accounts, so it remains to be seen how the FIA would turn that warning into action.

Should drivers disown abusive fans?

Ben Sulayem also backed Alpine boss Flavio Briatore's recent threat to put Colapinto under a media blackout if abuse from his supporters continued.

"Not only the principal," Ben Sulayem said.

"The F1 drivers have fans, and the drivers can say to the fans 'Stop, I don't want you to be my fan if you are not behaving, if you are using death threats.'"

Why this matters

Online abuse has been a growing problem around the paddock, but the FIA has rarely spelled out sanctions this directly. Whether bans actually follow is another question. The message, at least, is unmistakable.

Fast Facts: FIA abuse crackdown
SpeakerMohammed Ben Sulayem
Threats to Gasly13,000
SanctionEvent bans
Applies toFans and media
SourceThe Drive

Related: Colapinto urges fans to stop attacks hurting his future

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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