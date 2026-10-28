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FIA Plans Cheaper Turbo V8 Engines for 2030?

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FIA Plans Cheaper Turbo V8 Engines for 2030?
Leopold 2 min read
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Mohammed Ben Sulayem wanted naturally aspirated engines. The FIA's latest blueprint keeps the V8, but brings the turbo along.

Formula 1's next engine era is taking shape after the FIA circulated a new proposal document to the sport's six manufacturers.

According to the BBC, the document outlines a framework for simpler and cheaper turbo-hybrid V8 engines to arrive in either 2030 or 2031.

What is in the FIA's 2030 engine proposal?

The proposal moves away from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's earlier push for naturally aspirated engines. Instead, it retains both a turbo and a reduced hybrid element.

The plan centres on a 2.0 to 2.3-litre V8, lower boost pressure and a smaller electrical system, while keeping sustainable fuels.

Lighter cars and a smaller budget cap

The FIA also wants the new generation of cars to be around 80kg lighter, and the engine budget cap could be cut by as much as 50 percent from the current $190m.

Will every F1 team get the same engine?

One controversial option in the document is a highly standardised baseline power unit supplied externally.

However, the BBC reports that the manufacturers are united in wanting to design their own engines and to keep power unit performance as a differentiator.

Which manufacturers are involved?

The current manufacturers involved are Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda and Red Bull-Ford, with Cadillac also planning its own works engine.

When will the 2030 engine rules be decided?

Discussions are expected to continue over the coming weeks before a proposal is put before the FIA World Motor Sport Council in December.

Why this matters

The current engine rules only arrived this season, yet the debate over what comes next is already in full swing. Cost and weight are the FIA's levers. Whether the manufacturers accept a standard baseline unit is the real fault line.

Fast Facts: 2030 F1 engine plan
Target start2030 or 2031
Engine2.0 to 2.3-litre turbo V8
Car weightAround 80kg lighter
Budget capUp to 50% below $190m
Next stepWMSC, December

Related: Report: New 2030 V8 plan has twin turbos & smaller hybrid?

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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2 F1 Fan comments on “FIA Plans Cheaper Turbo V8 Engines for 2030?

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    A V8 with a small turbo & battery has been more or less all but confirmed since last month & I hope the FIA also reverts to the 1998-2016 car width & 2010-2013 (or 2010-2016) length range to further magnify overall weight reduction, & even a marginally smaller diameter tyres with the current widths.

    I thought the current budget cap base limit was 215-220M, but reverting to the original base limit of 145M should work again, & even the 2023-2025 equivalent if 135M.

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