Mohammed Ben Sulayem wanted naturally aspirated engines. The FIA's latest blueprint keeps the V8, but brings the turbo along.

Formula 1's next engine era is taking shape after the FIA circulated a new proposal document to the sport's six manufacturers.

According to the BBC, the document outlines a framework for simpler and cheaper turbo-hybrid V8 engines to arrive in either 2030 or 2031.

What is in the FIA's 2030 engine proposal?

The proposal moves away from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's earlier push for naturally aspirated engines. Instead, it retains both a turbo and a reduced hybrid element.

The plan centres on a 2.0 to 2.3-litre V8, lower boost pressure and a smaller electrical system, while keeping sustainable fuels.

Lighter cars and a smaller budget cap

The FIA also wants the new generation of cars to be around 80kg lighter, and the engine budget cap could be cut by as much as 50 percent from the current $190m.

Will every F1 team get the same engine?

One controversial option in the document is a highly standardised baseline power unit supplied externally.

However, the BBC reports that the manufacturers are united in wanting to design their own engines and to keep power unit performance as a differentiator.

Which manufacturers are involved?

The current manufacturers involved are Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda and Red Bull-Ford, with Cadillac also planning its own works engine.

When will the 2030 engine rules be decided?

Discussions are expected to continue over the coming weeks before a proposal is put before the FIA World Motor Sport Council in December.

Why this matters

The current engine rules only arrived this season, yet the debate over what comes next is already in full swing. Cost and weight are the FIA's levers. Whether the manufacturers accept a standard baseline unit is the real fault line.

Fast Facts: 2030 F1 engine plan Target start 2030 or 2031 Engine 2.0 to 2.3-litre turbo V8 Car weight Around 80kg lighter Budget cap Up to 50% below $190m Next step WMSC, December

Related: Report: New 2030 V8 plan has twin turbos & smaller hybrid?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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