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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Mark Slade's Guide for Mexico City Grand Prix with Peter Windsor

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Mark Slade's Guide for Mexico City Grand Prix with Peter Windsor
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, F1 race- and championship-winning engineer Mark Slade offers a pit-wall perspective on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Drawing on his experience, Slade examines the specific challenges the Mexico City Grand Prix presents to teams and engineers, focusing on how the circuit's high altitude and thinner air impact aerodynamics and turbo performance.

It's a technical look at the unique demands of racing in Mexico City. Slade's insights come backed by a career that includes two World Championships with McLaren alongside Mika Häkkinen, 34 Grand Prix wins, and 40 pole positions across his time at McLaren, Mercedes, Renault, and Haas.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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