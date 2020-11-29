F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 25.5°C

Tarmac: dry 28.7°C

Humidity : 66.1%

Wind : 0.9 m/s NW

Pressure: 1015.3 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 95th F1 race at the 2020 Bahrain F1 GP today. He started from P1 and won the eventful race at Bahrain International circuit for the fifth time. It was his 11th race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 115th victory for the Mercedes team.

The start of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was clean. All cars came of the line. Valtteri Bottas who started from P2 had a bad start on the dirty side of the start grid. He lost several places. Lewis Hamilton took the lead and Max Verstappen was 2nd behind him and Sergio Perez on P3. In the back of the grid we saw several cars touching each other in turn 1.

Coming out of turn 3 a few cars touched and gone wide on the straight to turn 4, when we saw one of the most heavy crashes of the last 30 years. Romain Grosjean had a higher pace than the cars in front who touched and wanted to pass his team mate on the right side when he hit Daniil Kvyat and lost control of the Haas. Grosjean crashed head on into the barrier and exploded. The fuel tank exploded because his car broke in 2 due to the impact. Everybody hold his breath if he survived this horrific crash. The car crashed straight through the metal barrier. The French driver could escape the remains of his car by himself. He was in a sea fire for 15 seconds before the brave people of the medical car helped him out of the inferno and only had minor injuries. Kvyat was able to continue in the AlphaTuari. The race was of course stopped to repair the barrier and recover the car of Grosjean. The race was restarted after 1,5 hour.

The restart was clean but not for long.when Daniil Kvyat again was involved in a crash. This time Lance Stroll was the one who was the victim. They collided in turn 8 with their tyres which caused the Racing Point of Stroll to flip over and land upside down. Kvyat was able to continue again. The safety car came out to slow down the cars and the car of Stroll could be recovered. Valtteri Bottas pitted to because he had a puncture. He returned to the track on P16. The race order was 1. Hamilton, 2. Verstappen and 3. Perez. The race resumed at the end of lap 8. The cars drove flatout for the first time across the start/finish line this time.

Daniel Ricciardo was the first driver who pitted for fresh tyres. He switched from medium to hard tyres on the Renault in lap 17. At this time Hamilton already had a lead to Verstappen of 4.5s.The British driver pitted in lap 20 to go from medium to hard to drive to the finish.

Sergio Perez saw his podium go up in smoke. The Mexican was driving comfortable on P3 for 55 laps and had some very bad luck when his engine blew up 2 laps before the end. A fire marshal caused a very dangerous situation when he crossed the road to extinguish the fire in the back of the Racing Point, while McLaren driver Lando Norris was approaching quickly.

Classification 2020 Bahrain F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:32.014 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on lap 48

