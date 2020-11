Second Free F1 Practice Results Turkish F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP

Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: dry 16.5°C

Tarmac: dry 18.3°C

Humidity : 63.5%

Wind : 3.3 m/s E

Pressure: 1008.3 bar

The track was less slippery during the second practice for the 2020 Turkish Formula 1 Grand Prix. The drivers could find much more grip and drive over 6 sec. faster lap times than during first practice.

The lap record is a 1:24.770 min set by Juan Pablo Montoya in the McLaren MP4-20 back in 2005.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Turkish GP

