Peter Windsor's Analysis of 2026 United States GP

Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews the key moments from the 2026 United States Grand Prix in Austin, where Kimi Antonelli delivered a commanding Mercedes victory.

Starting from pole, Antonelli executed a flawless one-stop strategy to hold off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, edging closer to his first world title.

Windsor also examines the challenges that defined the weekend at COTA, from the gusty conditions and bumpy surface to the strategic battles up and down the order.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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