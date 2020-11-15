2020 Turkish Grand Prix Results

F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP
Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Lewis Hamilton wins again for Mercedes

Weather: dry  13.1°C
Tarmac: wet  22.7°C
Humidity : 81.8%
Wind : 1.1 m/s N
Pressure: 1008.6 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 7th F1 drivers title and his 94th F1 race at the 2020 Turkish F1 GP today. He started from P6 and won the race at Istanbul Park for the second time. It was his 10th race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 114th victory for the Mercedes team.

The race started off with dry weather, but with a very wet track because it had rained a lot earlier before the race. Lance Stroll who started from P1 had a good start and kept the lead. Max Verstappen who started from P2 had a lot of wheel spin and dropped back to P4, while Lewis Hamilton had a great start and shot of from P6 to P3. Sebastian Vettel had the best start he won 8 places and drove around on P3 for 10 laps and held up Verstappen, who looked very strong whole weekend.

Almost every driver started on full wets. The frist driver who switched to intermediate tyres was Charles Leclerc at that time he was driving around on P14. The Ferrari driver changed the tyres in lap 7. In lap 8 Valtteri Bottas did the same while driving in the back of the field after he spun 2 times in the first lap. One lap later Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel who were driving on P4 and P5 also switched to inters.

In lap 10 the race leader also went in to get the quicker intermediate tyres. In lap 14 Antonio Giovinazzi caused a VSC. The Alfa Romeo had a technical problem and had to be recovered.

In lap 19 Stroll was in the lead. His teammate Perez was 9s behind him with  Max Verstappen on his tail. The Red Bull driver was giving it everything to try and overtake Perez for P2. In the high speed corner 11 he was almost in the gearbox of the Racing Point and spun because he couldn't see where we was going. The Dutch driver pitted for new tyres, because he flat spotted them with the spin. He returned to the track as 8th.

The other Red Bull driver Alex Albon meanwhile didn't make any mistake and was now driving on P3 right behind Perez, who had closed the gap to 3.5s towards Stroll.

In lap 36 the track started to dry out, but it wasn't dry enough for slick tyres. Stroll went in for new intermediates and returned to the track as 4th. The Canadian driver gave the lead to his teammate who also was suffering from worn tyres. At the end of the lap Hamilton took over the lead and Stroll didn't got up to speed any more. He even dropped back to P9.

Hamilton was hammering down the lap times and drove away from Perez in the lead to 18s and won his 7th title in style. He even lapped his struggling team mate Bottas who spun at least 4 times during the race.

 

2020 Turkish F1 GP Results
Classification 2020 Turkish F1 GP

Pos No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes 01:42:19.313 58
 6
 25
2 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 United Kingdom Racing Point +0 laps 58
 3
 18
3 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 58
 11
 15
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 58
 12
 12
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 58
 16
 10
6 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 58
 2
 8
7 23 Thailand Alexander Albon
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 58
 4
 6
8 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 58
 15
 5
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Racing Point +0 laps 58
 1
 2
10 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
 France Renault +0 laps 58
 5
 1
11 31 France Esteban Ocon
 France Renault +1 lap 57
 7
 0
12 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 57
 17
 0
13 10 France Pierre Gasly
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 57
 13
 0
14 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Germany Mercedes +1 lap 57
 9
 0
15 7 Finland Kimi Räikkönen
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +1 lap 57
 8
 0
16 63 United Kingdom George Russell
 United Kingdom Williams +1 lap 57
 20
 0
17 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas +3 laps 55
 14
 0
DNF 8 France Romain Grosjean
 United States Haas +9 laps 49
 18
 0
DNF 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
 United Kingdom Williams Collision damage 39
 19
 0
DNF 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo Gearbox 11
 10
 0

Fastest lap: 1:36.806 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 on lap 58

