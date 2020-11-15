F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP

Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: dry 13.1°C

Tarmac: wet 22.7°C

Humidity : 81.8%

Wind : 1.1 m/s N

Pressure: 1008.6 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 7th F1 drivers title and his 94th F1 race at the 2020 Turkish F1 GP today. He started from P6 and won the race at Istanbul Park for the second time. It was his 10th race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 114th victory for the Mercedes team.

The race started off with dry weather, but with a very wet track because it had rained a lot earlier before the race. Lance Stroll who started from P1 had a good start and kept the lead. Max Verstappen who started from P2 had a lot of wheel spin and dropped back to P4, while Lewis Hamilton had a great start and shot of from P6 to P3. Sebastian Vettel had the best start he won 8 places and drove around on P3 for 10 laps and held up Verstappen, who looked very strong whole weekend.

Almost every driver started on full wets. The frist driver who switched to intermediate tyres was Charles Leclerc at that time he was driving around on P14. The Ferrari driver changed the tyres in lap 7. In lap 8 Valtteri Bottas did the same while driving in the back of the field after he spun 2 times in the first lap. One lap later Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel who were driving on P4 and P5 also switched to inters.

In lap 10 the race leader also went in to get the quicker intermediate tyres. In lap 14 Antonio Giovinazzi caused a VSC. The Alfa Romeo had a technical problem and had to be recovered.

In lap 19 Stroll was in the lead. His teammate Perez was 9s behind him with Max Verstappen on his tail. The Red Bull driver was giving it everything to try and overtake Perez for P2. In the high speed corner 11 he was almost in the gearbox of the Racing Point and spun because he couldn't see where we was going. The Dutch driver pitted for new tyres, because he flat spotted them with the spin. He returned to the track as 8th.

The other Red Bull driver Alex Albon meanwhile didn't make any mistake and was now driving on P3 right behind Perez, who had closed the gap to 3.5s towards Stroll.

In lap 36 the track started to dry out, but it wasn't dry enough for slick tyres. Stroll went in for new intermediates and returned to the track as 4th. The Canadian driver gave the lead to his teammate who also was suffering from worn tyres. At the end of the lap Hamilton took over the lead and Stroll didn't got up to speed any more. He even dropped back to P9.

Hamilton was hammering down the lap times and drove away from Perez in the lead to 18s and won his 7th title in style. He even lapped his struggling team mate Bottas who spun at least 4 times during the race.

Classification 2020 Turkish F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:36.806 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 on lap 58

