Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Turkish GP

14 November 2020

F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP
Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull RB16 on track in Turkey

Weather: wet 12.8°C
Tarmac: wet 15.0°C
Humidity : 85.4%
Wind : 1.2 m/s E
Pressure: 1008.3 bar

The third practice for the Turkish GP was very enjoying to watch. It rained in Istanbul and the track that recently has been resurfaced was even more slippery than yesterday and in the first part the drivers really had to work for their money.

At first the 20 most lucky drivers in the world tried to lap the circuit on intermediate (green) tyres, but almost nobody could keep their car on the tarmac or not spin off. The situation was a great equator for the drivers to show off their skills. Because a lot of drivers spun and could not get enough temperature in the tyres.

Rainmaster Max Verstappen was quickest with a 1:48.485 min in the Red Bull for a long time. Second fastest was Charles Leclerc but was almost a second slower. 3rd fastest was Verstappen's team mate Alexander Albon with a gap of 1.5s.

Later on it started to rain more and the track became almost undrivable. The teams decided to take break and wait for better circumstances. The weather didn't improve and even got worse. That's why some drivers didn't drive a timed lap.

The lap record is a 1:24.770 min set by Juan Pablo Montoya in the McLaren MP4-20 back in 2005.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Turkish GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.485 6 Inters
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.430 +0.945s 9 Inters
3 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 1:50.059 +1.574s 5 Inters
4 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 1:53.897 +5.412s 9 Inters
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:53.995 +5.510s 7 Inters
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:54.490 +6.005s 14 Inters
7 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 1:55.577 +7.092s 6 Inters
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:55.666 +7.181s 4 Inters
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:55.878 +7.393s 4 Inters
10 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:56.824 +8.339s 5 Inters
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:58.475 +9.990s 6 Wet
12 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1:59.548 +11.063s 7 Inters
13 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2:02.325 +13.840s 10 Inters
14 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 2:02.473 +13.988s 7 Inters
15 8 Romain Grosjean Haas 2:04.748 +16.263s 5 Inters
16 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 2:06.351 +17.866s 12 Inters
17 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 2:09.368 +20.883s 8 Inters
18 63 George Russell Williams no time - 1 Inters
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams no time - 1 Inters
20 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes no time - 3 Inters

