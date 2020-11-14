F1 Race Event: Turkish F1 GP

Race Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: wet 12.8°C

Tarmac: wet 15.0°C

Humidity : 85.4%

Wind : 1.2 m/s E

Pressure: 1008.3 bar

The third practice for the Turkish GP was very enjoying to watch. It rained in Istanbul and the track that recently has been resurfaced was even more slippery than yesterday and in the first part the drivers really had to work for their money.

At first the 20 most lucky drivers in the world tried to lap the circuit on intermediate (green) tyres, but almost nobody could keep their car on the tarmac or not spin off. The situation was a great equator for the drivers to show off their skills. Because a lot of drivers spun and could not get enough temperature in the tyres.

Rainmaster Max Verstappen was quickest with a 1:48.485 min in the Red Bull for a long time. Second fastest was Charles Leclerc but was almost a second slower. 3rd fastest was Verstappen's team mate Alexander Albon with a gap of 1.5s.

Later on it started to rain more and the track became almost undrivable. The teams decided to take break and wait for better circumstances. The weather didn't improve and even got worse. That's why some drivers didn't drive a timed lap.

The lap record is a 1:24.770 min set by Juan Pablo Montoya in the McLaren MP4-20 back in 2005.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Turkish GP

Check out more items on this website about: