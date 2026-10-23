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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

F1 Explains: Understeer, Race Pace and More with Jack Doohan

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F1 Explains: Understeer, Race Pace and More with Jack Doohan
Victor R. 1 min read
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In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, Haas Reserve Driver Jack Doohan joins Christian Hewgill in the Austin paddock to answer listener questions. The pair break down the difference between understeer and oversteer, how race pace differs from quali pace, and how drivers cope with jet lag on the road.

Doohan also opens up about managing the mental pressures of the sport, and explains what downshifts are, how they feel inside the car, and why getting them right is so crucial to lap time.

 

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Victor R.

About the publisher

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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