Leclerc Tops US GP FP2 as Antonelli Closes In

Charles Leclerc completed a clean sweep of Friday practice at the 2026 United States Grand Prix, putting Ferrari on top for the second consecutive session at the Circuit of The Americas. But the Monegasque's advantage was cut to just 0.042 seconds as championship leader Kimi Antonelli delivered a timely response for Mercedes, setting up an intriguing battle for pole position in Austin.

Leclerc's 1:35.291 was 0.761 seconds quicker than his FP1 benchmark, with Antonelli emerging as his closest challenger after a much-improved afternoon. Max Verstappen finished third, 0.189 seconds off the pace, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell completed the top five.

Ferrari has every reason to be encouraged. Leclerc was quick across different tyre compounds, Hamilton also showed competitive pace, and the car appeared more settled than several of its closest rivals. Yet with Mercedes improving and Verstappen still firmly in contention, Friday's results offered no guarantees about Saturday.

Ferrari's Pace Looks Genuine as Leclerc Controls Friday

Leclerc's advantage was not built on a single spectacular lap. What made Ferrari's performance particularly convincing was its consistency throughout both sessions.

The Monegasque had already demonstrated strong pace on the medium and soft compounds during FP1. In the afternoon, he continued that form on the hard tyres before switching to the C4 softs for his qualifying simulation.

Verstappen briefly established the benchmark, but Leclerc immediately responded with a 1:35.291, moving 0.189 seconds clear of the Red Bull.

It was another assured performance from the Ferrari driver, who appeared comfortable on a circuit where several rivals struggled to keep their cars under control.

Hamilton also enjoyed a more productive session after compromising his soft-tyre attempt in FP1. Fourth place, combined with Leclerc's fastest time, strengthened Ferrari's claim to having one of the most competitive packages in Austin.

There was encouragement beyond outright speed, too.

While some teams struggled to manage tyre temperatures, Leclerc completed an extended run on the soft compound, eventually taking the tyres to 16 laps old.

That could become important on Sunday. The C4 is emerging as a possible race tyre, although its durability over longer distances remains a question in the warm Texas conditions.

Ferrari's speed across different compounds was encouraging, but without knowing the precise fuel loads and run programmes, it would be premature to declare the Scuderia the outright favourite for the Grand Prix.

For qualifying, however, Leclerc has established himself as the driver to beat.

Antonelli Responds as Mercedes Finds Its Speed

If Leclerc's performance confirmed Ferrari's potential, Antonelli provided the biggest indication that Mercedes might yet challenge for pole.

The Italian had looked uncomfortable during FP1, struggling for grip as the team continued working with its troublesome aerodynamic upgrades.

Mercedes introduced the revised package in Malaysia but has since found it difficult to operate consistently within the correct set-up window.

Friday afternoon initially threatened to bring more frustration.

Antonelli had an early lap deleted for exceeding track limits, while a problem with his seat interrupted his programme and delayed his soft-tyre run.

When he finally completed his qualifying simulation, however, the improvement was dramatic.

His lap left him just 42 thousandths behind Leclerc, an impressive turnaround from the morning session.

There is an important qualification. Antonelli completed his fastest attempt slightly later than the Ferrari driver, benefiting from a circuit that had continued to gain grip. The tiny margin therefore does not necessarily mean the two cars were equally quick under identical conditions.

Nevertheless, Mercedes had clearly made progress.

Russell's experience highlighted why the team cannot yet be completely satisfied. The Briton continued fighting his car's balance and narrowly avoided losing control during one particularly uncomfortable moment.

He eventually finished fifth, unable to match his younger team-mate.

For Antonelli, who arrived in Austin with a 102-point championship lead and his first mathematical opportunity to secure the world title, the improvement could hardly have come at a better time.

Mercedes may not have solved all its problems, but Antonelli has shown that the performance is there to challenge Ferrari.

Verstappen Still Dangerous, McLaren Yet to Show Its Hand

Verstappen's third place kept Red Bull firmly in the fight, even if the Dutchman was unable to match Leclerc's benchmark.

The RB22 again appeared considerably more settled than during the opening part of the season, continuing the improvement that has helped Verstappen win the previous two Grands Prix and the Singapore Sprint.

His deficit of 0.189 seconds is hardly insurmountable, particularly at a circuit where finding a clean lap has proved unusually difficult.

Team-mate Isack Hadjar had a less convincing afternoon, struggling to match Verstappen and expressing his frustration over the radio.

McLaren, meanwhile, endured a session in which its apparent potential rarely translated into a representative lap time.

Norris had finished third in FP1 but struggled with his qualifying simulations in the afternoon. The Briton abandoned one promising attempt before making another mistake on his subsequent run.

Oscar Piastri managed to improve on his second flying lap, moving ahead of his team-mate, but neither McLaren seriously threatened the leading trio.

CEO Zak Brown was convinced the timing screens were misleading.

"I don't think our lap times at the moment are representative of our total pace," Brown said.

That may prove correct, particularly given the difficulties drivers experienced with grip throughout the session. But McLaren still has something to prove after Ferrari delivered two convincing sessions and Mercedes demonstrated a significant improvement.

The speed may be there. The clean laps have not been.

Tyre Overheating and Track Limits Complicate Austin Challenge

The battle for pole could ultimately come down to more than outright car performance.

COTA's demanding opening sector caused problems throughout Friday, with several drivers struggling to prevent their rear tyres from overheating through the high-speed changes of direction.

That loss of grip carried into the remainder of the lap, leaving drivers fighting understeer, oversteer and an unpredictable balance.

Williams appeared particularly troubled.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon both struggled with the handling of their cars, while Albon suffered a heavy lock-up before another dramatic moment sent him bouncing across the kerbs.

Track limits also remained a concern, with Antonelli losing an early lap time. There was additional drama at Turn 18, where Russell appeared to force Leclerc off the circuit, prompting an investigation by the stewards.

With the leading drivers separated by fractions of a second, exceeding the white lines could prove particularly costly in qualifying.

The tyre behaviour also raises questions about Sunday's race strategy. Despite the soft compound showing potential over longer runs, several drivers reported overheating problems, particularly in the opening sector.

Getting the tyres into their ideal operating window without destroying their performance later in the lap could become one of the weekend's defining challenges.

Ferrari Has the Advantage, but the Battle Is Far From Settled

There is no direct FP2 comparison with last year's United States Grand Prix, which was held under the Sprint format. Instead of a second Friday practice session, the drivers went straight into Sprint Qualifying.

The most useful comparison, therefore, comes from this year's two practice sessions.

Leclerc improved his fastest time by 0.761 seconds between FP1 and FP2, demonstrating how much performance remained available as teams refined their cars and the circuit evolved.

Crucially, though, his closest challenger changed. Verstappen finished 0.084 seconds behind in FP1, while Antonelli closed to just 0.042 seconds in FP2.

Those margins cannot be used to measure Mercedes' progress directly against Red Bull, but they underline how closely contested the front of the field has become.

Ferrari leaves Friday with the strongest evidence of sustained competitiveness. Leclerc topped both sessions, Hamilton finished fourth in FP2, and the team's pace appeared consistent across different tyre compounds.

Mercedes has made encouraging progress, Red Bull remains dangerous, and McLaren has yet to produce a clean qualifying simulation that fully reveals its potential.

Saturday's final practice session begins at 12:30 local time, giving the teams one last opportunity to refine their cars before qualifying.

Leclerc has been the fastest driver in Austin so far. But with Antonelli just 42 thousandths behind and Verstappen still lurking, Ferrari's perfect Friday may have been the easy part.