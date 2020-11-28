Third Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 28.3°C

Tarmac: dry 32.4°C

Humidity : 45.1%

Wind : 1.7 m/s SE

Pressure: 1015.6 bar

It took a while before all drivers went out to get a lap time on the leaderboard during the 3rd and final practice before the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. Kimi Raikkonen was the first who recorded a lap time and did his first lap in 1:31.247 min.

In the end Max Verstappen was quickest in the Red Bull. He was only 0.5s slower than Leclerc's pole time of last year which was set with the Ferrari which probably already was fitted with illegal engine configuration. the Dutchman was 0.4s quicker than his pole time of last year.

Weather or not this is enough to beat the dominating Mercedes and pole ace Lewis Hamilton is yet to be seen. As the now 7-times driver champ was only 0.263s apart. His teammate Valtteri Bottas also has a change for pole. The Finnish driver has to find 0.366s towards Verstappen's time.

Those 3 drivers will battle out during qualifying later today, who will start on P1 for tomorrow's race in the desert of Bahrain. Best of the rest was the embattled Alex Albon who had a harsh moment yesterday when he completely wrecked the RB16 in FP2 by a driver error.

The fastest lap time last year during FP3 was a 1:29.569 min clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP

Check out more items on this website about: