Third Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Max Verstappen prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain

Weather: dry  28.3°C
Tarmac: dry  32.4°C
Humidity : 45.1%
Wind : 1.7 m/s SE
Pressure: 1015.6 bar

It took a while before all drivers went out to get a lap time on the leaderboard during the 3rd and final practice before the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. Kimi Raikkonen was the first who recorded a lap time and did his first lap in 1:31.247 min.

In the end Max Verstappen was quickest in the Red Bull. He was only 0.5s slower than Leclerc's pole time of last year which was set with the Ferrari which probably already was fitted with illegal engine configuration. the Dutchman was 0.4s quicker than his pole time of last year.

Weather or not this is enough to beat the dominating Mercedes and pole ace Lewis Hamilton is yet to be seen. As the now 7-times driver champ was only 0.263s apart. His teammate Valtteri Bottas also has a change for pole. The Finnish driver has to find 0.366s towards Verstappen's time.

Those 3 drivers will battle out during qualifying later today, who will start on P1 for tomorrow's race in the desert of Bahrain. Best of the rest was the embattled Alex Albon who had a harsh moment yesterday when he completely wrecked the RB16 in FP2 by a driver error.

The fastest lap time last year during FP3 was a 1:29.569 min clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.355 11 S (C4)
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.618 +0.263s 12 S (C4)
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:28.721 +0.366s 14 S (C4)
4 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 1:29.018 +0.663s 12 S (C4)
5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1:29.455 +1.100s 12 S (C4)
6 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:29.472 +1.117s 16 S (C4)
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.567 +1.212s 8 S (C4)
8 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:29.585 +1.230s 17 S (C4)
9 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:29.660 +1.305s 13 S (C4)
10 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 1:29.672 +1.317s 12 S (C4)
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:29.684 +1.329s 9 S (C4)
12 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 1:29.691 +1.336s 11 S (C4)
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.859 +1.504s 15 S (C4)
14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:29.970 +1.615s 10 S (C4)
15 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.183 +1.828s 14 S (C4)
16 63 George Russell Williams 1:30.559 +2.204s 16 S (C4)
17 8 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:30.652 +2.297s 16 S (C4)
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.759 +2.404s 12 S (C4)
19 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1:30.823 +2.468s 16 S (C4)
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:30.917 +2.562s 19 S (C4)

