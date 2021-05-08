Third Free Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP (FP3)
8 May 2021 by

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Third Free Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull RB16 around Catalunya circuit

Weather: dry  23.5°C
Tarmac: dry  37.9°C
Humidity : 53.8%
Wind : 0.4 m/s W
Pressure: 1004.4 bar

The weather during the third and final practice before qualifying this afternoon for the 2021 Spanish F1 GP was even better than yesterday.

It took a while before the first cars went out on the Spanish track near Barcelona. Local hero Fernando Alonso was the first who went out on a set of mediums underneath his no. 14 Alpine car. His quickest lap time was 1:21.020 min.

After 15 minutes Sergio Perez was quickest in the Red Bull. He clocked a 1:20.388 min also on the mediums. No car had used the soft tyres up till now.

Halfway the session both Mercedes drivers leaded the pack, with Lewis Hamilton on top with a 1:18.117 min. driven on soft tyres. Max Verstappen was 3rd fastest on medium tyres fitted on the Red Bull looking at a gap of 0.513s.

With 20 minutes to go the teams tried out there concept qualifying setup in combination with the quickest soft tyres. Charles Leclerc was very quick with the Ferrari. The driver from Monaco drove a 1:18.308 min and was 3rd fastest for a long period with his teammate Carlos Sainz behind him.

Kimi Raikkonen had to abort a stint in the Alfa Romeo due to a right rear picture. At that moment Lando Norris caused yellow flag in turn 10 and 11 because the McLaren driver spun off going into turn 10. The British driver was able to continue without damage.

With 8 minutes to go Max Verstappen clocked his first quick lap on soft tyres and immediately was quickest and the first driver who went below 1:18 this weekend.

Raikkonen was the surprise of the session. The Finnish driver was almost 1 second quicker than his team mate with the same car.

1:17.222 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP3 in Spain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W11.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,83511S (C3)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,0700,23514S (C3)
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,3080,47317S (C3)
455Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:18,4100,57518S (C3)
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,4230,58815S (C3)
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,4940,65914S (C3)
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:18,5350,70017S (C3)
83Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:18,5820,74721S (C3)
97Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:18,5970,76218S (C3)
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,6060,77116S (C3)
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,6620,82718S (C3)
1222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:18,6730,83821S (C3)
1331Esteban OconAlpine1:18,7000,86515S (C3)
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:18,8771,04218S (C3)
1563George RussellWilliams1:19,0051,17017S (C3)
1699Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:19,2141,37919S (C3)
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:19,3631,52818S (C3)
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:19,3921,55716S (C3)
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:19,9992,16417S (C3)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:20,2372,40215S (C3)

