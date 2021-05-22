Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry 18.1°C

Tarmac: dry 27.7°C

Humidity : 72.2%

Wind : 0.5 m/s SW

Pressure: 1012.7 bar

It took a while before the first car entered the Monaco street circuit for the third and final practice before the famous Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Kimi Raikkonen kicked off the session in the Alfa Romeo.

The track was still a bit damp after some rain had fallen the night before the session. After ten minutes surprisingly both Alfa Romeo drivers topped the timesheet. With Raikkonen on top.

Raikkonen's lap time was soon bettered by both Ferrari's with Charles Leclerc on P1. Max Verstappen who also started off on the quick soft tyres could not really get in a good lap due to traffic. Leclerc was flying. The home racer was even 0.7s faster than his teammate.

Halfway the session there was still a Ferrari on top. Now it was Carlos Sainz who topped the leaderboard with a 1:11.452 min. Verstappen was second on only 0.033s. Sainz teammate was 3rd on 0.206s.

With 15 minutes to go the session was red flagged when Nicholas Latifi hit the barrier in turn 15 with the Williams and crashed into the barrier of turn 16. The car had to be recovered by the marshals.

The session was restarted with 11 minutes to go, when Verstappen got out as soon as possible to get in a good lap on a set of soft tyres. The Dutchman managed to be just 0.047s quicker than Sainz.

In the final 5 minutes of the session rookie driver Mick Schumacher lost control while going to fast through turn 4 and crashed into the barrier causing a lot of damage. Because his car had to be recovered the session got red flagged again and didn't restart.

Both Mercedes drivers were a lot slower than the top runners. Valtteri Bottas was 4th (+0.471s) and Lewis Hamilton even was only 7th behind the McLaren of Lando Norris. It looks like the long wheel based W12 will not be quick enough for pole and it's all about damage control now.

1:11.265 min was the fastest lap time of last final practice of 2019 in Monaco and was clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Monaco GP

