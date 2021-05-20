Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Monaco F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry 22.1°C

Tarmac: dry 46.7.1°C

Humidity : 34.9%

Wind : 0.1 m/s SW

Pressure: 1019.2 bar

The weather during the second free practice for the Monaco Grand Prix was even better than this morning.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was also back on the Monte Carlo track this session. He suffered from a gearbox problem during this morning's FP1.

Halfway the session his teammate Carlos Sainz pushed out a great lap on the soft tyres and was leading the timesheet with a 1:11.796 min. The Spanish driver even was 0.285 faster than the Red Bull of Max Verstappen who was 2nd.

Leclerc even was 3rd on 0.297s and both Mercedes drivers on 4th and 5th led by Valtteri Bottas. Best of the best was again Lando Norris in the McLaren with the special Gulf livery.

With 15 minutes to go Leclerc improved his time to be quickest with a 1:11.684 and both Ferrari even were topping the time sheet. It has been a long time ago we saw that in Monaco. Sainz was behind on 0.112s.

Lewis Hamilton also had improved his lap time and was 3rd fastest on 0.390s, while Max Verstappen was 0.007s behind his title rival in the Red Bull.

Being quickest in FP1, Sergio Perez was surprisingly slow in the Red Bull on P8 this session. On the other hand Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi was surprisingly quick on P9.

In the end of the session rookie driver Mick Schumacher had rear right puncture and hit the barrier in Casino corner (turn 3). The session was red flagged to clean up the track and recover the damaged Haas.

1:11.118 min was the fastest lap time of last FP2 in Monaco back in 2019. It was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W10.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Monaco GP

