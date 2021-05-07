First Free Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP

First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP (FP1)
Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP (FP1)

The modified turn 10 at Catalunya circuit

Weather: dry  21.7°C
Tarmac: dry  34.1°C
Humidity : 57.1%
Wind : 0.3 m/s NW
Pressure: 1003.2 bar

The weather was fine during first free practice for the 2021 Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. The track has been modified at 2 corners. Turn 8 has some more yellow high curbs to prevent drivers from cutting the corner. Turn 10 has been changed a lot and now made is less sharp but longer.

Two cars were not driven by the current race drivers. Robert Kubica was behind the wheel of Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo and Roy NIssany was driving the Williams of George Russell. Nikita Mazepin almost spun the Haas again right away in the first 5 minutes.

A few drivers damages the front wing of their cars on the new high curbs of turn 7.

Halfway the session Sebastian Vettel was on top with the Aston Martin. He clocked a 1:19.234 on the soft tyres. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd in the Mercedes and home driver Fernando Alonso 3rd in the Alpine.

Mick Schumacher was also showing a relative good pace in the Haas. The German driver was even on P10 for a while. He was still 2.1 sec. slower than P1 but a full second quicker than his teammate Mazepin.

16 minutes before the end the session got red flagged when Kubica got stock  in the gravel pit of the 'new' turn 10. The Alfa Romeo was recovered very quickly and with 10 minutes to go every body went out to lap the last laps.

Because the track was very busy a lot of drivers got held up by traffic in their fast lap. Valtteri Bottas even had to avoid a crash when he got held up by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at the chicane.

1:16.785 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Spain and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

✅ Check out our 2021 Spanish F1 GP preview.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,50425S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,5370,03319S (C3)
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,6270,12322S (C3)
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,9440,44024S (C3)
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,9960,49225M (C3)
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:19,0200,51622M (C3)
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,0620,55826S (C3)
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:19,2340,73024S (C3)
911Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,3490,84517S (C3)
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:19,4290,92525S (C3)
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,6691,16522S (C3)
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:19,6811,17725S (C3)
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:19,6941,19023S (C3)
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,7321,22824S (C3)
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:19,9501,44625S (C3)
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:20,2701,76625S (C3)
1745Roy NissanyWilliams1:20,7002,19623S (C3)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,7662,26223S (C3)
1988Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:21,8873,38313H (C1)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:21,9763,47222S (C3)

  1. David Gladwin

    Here we go, here we go ....same old story. Are Mercedes deliberately trying to destroy F1? Or are they hoping for a one make - all Mercedes power - race?
    Wonder if it was coincidence poor old Bottas complained he was 'loosing power' last time out? Presumably the pit wall made an 'adjustment' to ensure Hamilton wins.

    • f1award

      Emm David, this adjustment they made could you show us the evidence? Thought not. Presumably they forgot to reset it as Bottas wouldn't have won anyway as a Red Bull followed Hamilton home.

