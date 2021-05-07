First Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: dry 21.7°C

Tarmac: dry 34.1°C

Humidity : 57.1%

Wind : 0.3 m/s NW

Pressure: 1003.2 bar

The weather was fine during first free practice for the 2021 Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. The track has been modified at 2 corners. Turn 8 has some more yellow high curbs to prevent drivers from cutting the corner. Turn 10 has been changed a lot and now made is less sharp but longer.

Two cars were not driven by the current race drivers. Robert Kubica was behind the wheel of Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo and Roy NIssany was driving the Williams of George Russell. Nikita Mazepin almost spun the Haas again right away in the first 5 minutes.

A few drivers damages the front wing of their cars on the new high curbs of turn 7.

Halfway the session Sebastian Vettel was on top with the Aston Martin. He clocked a 1:19.234 on the soft tyres. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd in the Mercedes and home driver Fernando Alonso 3rd in the Alpine.

Mick Schumacher was also showing a relative good pace in the Haas. The German driver was even on P10 for a while. He was still 2.1 sec. slower than P1 but a full second quicker than his teammate Mazepin.

16 minutes before the end the session got red flagged when Kubica got stock in the gravel pit of the 'new' turn 10. The Alfa Romeo was recovered very quickly and with 10 minutes to go every body went out to lap the last laps.

Because the track was very busy a lot of drivers got held up by traffic in their fast lap. Valtteri Bottas even had to avoid a crash when he got held up by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at the chicane.

1:16.785 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Spain and was clocked by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP

