F1 Starting Grid 2021 Spanish Grand Prix

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Sir Lewis Hamilton scored the unbelievable number of 100 pole positions today in Spain. He outqualified Max Verstappen by only 0.36s who will start from P2.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will start form P3 in the Mercedes, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc didn't  disapoint by being 4th quickest.

All cars in the top 10 will start on the red soft tyres. This will give some opportunity to the drivers who are on P11 to P15 who can start op the much more durable medium tyres. Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri will surely try to get past Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris this way.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,741S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,777+0,036sS (C3)
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16,873+0,132sS (C3)
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:17,510+0,769sS (C3)
531Esteban OconAlpine1:17,580+0,839sS (C3)
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:17,620+0,879sS (C3)
73Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:17,622+0,881sS (C3)
811Sergio PérezRed Bull1:17,701+0,960sS (C3)
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,010+1,269sS (C3)
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,147+1,406sS (C3)
1118Lance StrollAston Martin1:17,974+1,233s
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17,982+1,241s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:18,079+1,338s
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18,356+1,615s
1563George RussellWilliams1:19,154+2,413s
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:18,556+1,815s
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:18,917+2,176s
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:19,117+2,376s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:19,219+2,478s
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:19,807+3,066s

