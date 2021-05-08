Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Sir Lewis Hamilton scored the unbelievable number of 100 pole positions today in Spain. He outqualified Max Verstappen by only 0.36s who will start from P2.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will start form P3 in the Mercedes, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc didn't disapoint by being 4th quickest.

All cars in the top 10 will start on the red soft tyres. This will give some opportunity to the drivers who are on P11 to P15 who can start op the much more durable medium tyres. Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri will surely try to get past Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris this way.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Spanish GP

