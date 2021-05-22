F1 Starting Grid 2021 Monaco Grand Prix Race at Monte Carlo

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Start time: 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc is the first Monaguesque driver to score pole position in Monaco since 1936. That race Louis Chiron started from pole when the legendary grand prix already was held before Formula 1 even was born.

Leclerc also scored the first pole position for Ferrari since the Mexico GP back in 2018, when he also started from pole. Whether or not he will start from P1 is yet to be seen. It could be that the gearbox has been damaged by the crash Leclerc had in the end of Q3. If the Ferrari gearbox has to be replaced, Leclerc will get a 5 places grid penalty and will have to start from P6. Verstappen than will start from P1 and will have a great chance for the win.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start from P7. His worst starting position since Germany 2018 when the Mercedes of the British driver had a hydraulic problem in Q1 and he had to start the race from P14. Nevertheless the British driver still managed to win the memorable wet race back than.

Although Mick Schumacher wasn't able to qualify for the race today, due to his crash during FP3 this mornng, the German rookie granted permission to start the race tomorrow.

The 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix tends to be reasonably straightforward strategically, as a one-stop race with quite a wide pit stop window and a number of different possibilities. The two main variables governing the strategy are safety cars – a common occurrence in Monaco, with three stoppages following contacts with the wall today – and weather.

Although the forecast is for a dry race tomorrow, weather conditions on the Mediterranean coast at this time of year can be extremely variable. The top 10 will all start on the soft tyre, and that choice is likely to be mirrored by most of the runners but either the medium or the hard can be used for the second stint. And there's also just a chance that some drivers further down the grid might try the opposite strategy: running the harder tyre first, before moving onto the soft at the end.

The P Zero Red soft tyre was the default choice for qualifying, used from the start to the finish of each session. With track position paramount, and the soft tyre worth more than half a second per lap compared to the P Zero Yellow medium, there was no point in running any other compound in qualifying.

The margins were extremely tight in qualifying, which came to a dramatic end. Pole was taken by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the soft tyre, but he crashed on his next lap, bringing out the red flags to end the qualifying session with just a few seconds to go.

Despite overnight rain, conditions were similar to Thursday, because the lower track temperatures compensated for the relatively minor track evolution. At the start of Q3, there was 22 degrees ambient and 33 degrees on track – with many drivers starting their final runs early in the session to cover the slight risk of rain.

