2021 Monaco Grand Prix Race Results

2021 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report
23 May 2021 by

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

2021 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Max Verstappen racing the Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on the Monaco street track

Weather: dry  21.0°C
Tarmac: dry  42.7°C
Humidity : 62.4%
Wind : 0.3 m/s NE
Pressure: 1003.2 bar

Max Verstappen won his 12th F1 race at the 2021 Monaco F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the street circuit for the first time. It was his second win of the 2021 season and also his very first podium in Monaco. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 66th race win and their 5th victory in Monte Carlo.

Charles Leclerc who had qualified pole position for today's race for the first time in his career could not start the race due to a driveshaft problem caused by his crash during yesterday's qualifying. The Ferrari team decided to not replace the gearbox yesterday to avoid a 5 place grid penalty, because they didn't see any damage on the gearbox which wasn't the problem now.

The pole position grid slot was left empty at the start and all cars came clean trough turn 1. Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo passed 2 cars and Fernando Alonso even won 3 places in the Alpine. Mick Schumacher passed his Haas teammate in turn 1 by cutting the corner.

Not much happened until the first drivers were getting lapped. The tyre prediction by Pirelli was 19 laps on the softs, but the first pitstop wasn't done until lap 30 when Lewis Hamilton stopped for a new set of hard tyres. Before he pitted the British driver was on P6 and returned on the track on P8.

One lap later Valtteri Bottas also pitted for a new set of hard tyres. Bottas had a lot of bad luck because his right-front wheel nut didn't came off. The pit crew did all they could but screwed up and the Finnish driver even had to retire.

In lap 33 Carlos Sainz pitted with the Ferrari on P2 also for a new set of hard tyres. He returned to the track on P3. The race leader Verstappen pitted in lap 35, switched to hard and returned back on the track as seond behind his teammate Sergio Perez who pitted one lap later and passed five cars to return to the track on P4.

Hamilton wasn't very happy with the race strategy. The Mercedes team choose to bring him in early which didn't gave him any track position improvement and even came out worse.

With ten laps to go Perez was on the tail of Lando Norris' McLaren, but the Mexican driver wasn't able to pass the young British driver. Hamilton pitted in lap 68 for a set of used soft tyres to score the extra point for fastest lap which he did.

2021 Monaco F1 GP Results
FP1 2021 Monaco F1 GP
FP2 2021 Monaco F1 GP
FP3 2021 Monaco F1 GP
Quali 2021 Monaco F1 GP
Start grid 2021 Monaco GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2021 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

 

Classification 2021 Monaco F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:38:56.82078
2
25
255Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps78
3
18
34United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps78
4
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps78
8
12
55Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps78
7
10
610France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps78
5
8
744United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps78
6
7
818Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap77
12
4
931France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap77
10
2
1099Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap77
9
1
117Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap77
13
0
123Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap77
11
0
1314Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+1 lap77
16
0
1463United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap77
14
0
156Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap77
17
0
1622Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap77
15
0
179Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States Haas+3 laps75
18
0
1847Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+3 laps75
19
0
DNF77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany MercedesWheel nut31
3
0
DNS16Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy FerrariDriveshaft0
1
0

Fastest lap: 1:12.909 min by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 no. 44

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.