2021 Monaco Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Track: Monaco Circuit

Weather: dry 21.0°C

Tarmac: dry 42.7°C

Humidity : 62.4%

Wind : 0.3 m/s NE

Pressure: 1003.2 bar

Max Verstappen won his 12th F1 race at the 2021 Monaco F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the street circuit for the first time. It was his second win of the 2021 season and also his very first podium in Monaco. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 66th race win and their 5th victory in Monte Carlo.

Charles Leclerc who had qualified pole position for today's race for the first time in his career could not start the race due to a driveshaft problem caused by his crash during yesterday's qualifying. The Ferrari team decided to not replace the gearbox yesterday to avoid a 5 place grid penalty, because they didn't see any damage on the gearbox which wasn't the problem now.

The pole position grid slot was left empty at the start and all cars came clean trough turn 1. Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo passed 2 cars and Fernando Alonso even won 3 places in the Alpine. Mick Schumacher passed his Haas teammate in turn 1 by cutting the corner.

Not much happened until the first drivers were getting lapped. The tyre prediction by Pirelli was 19 laps on the softs, but the first pitstop wasn't done until lap 30 when Lewis Hamilton stopped for a new set of hard tyres. Before he pitted the British driver was on P6 and returned on the track on P8.

One lap later Valtteri Bottas also pitted for a new set of hard tyres. Bottas had a lot of bad luck because his right-front wheel nut didn't came off. The pit crew did all they could but screwed up and the Finnish driver even had to retire.

In lap 33 Carlos Sainz pitted with the Ferrari on P2 also for a new set of hard tyres. He returned to the track on P3. The race leader Verstappen pitted in lap 35, switched to hard and returned back on the track as seond behind his teammate Sergio Perez who pitted one lap later and passed five cars to return to the track on P4.

Hamilton wasn't very happy with the race strategy. The Mercedes team choose to bring him in early which didn't gave him any track position improvement and even came out worse.

With ten laps to go Perez was on the tail of Lando Norris' McLaren, but the Mexican driver wasn't able to pass the young British driver. Hamilton pitted in lap 68 for a set of used soft tyres to score the extra point for fastest lap which he did.

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2021 Championship

✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

Classification 2021 Monaco F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:12.909 min by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 no. 44

Check out more items on this website about: