F1 Starting Grid 2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
14 September 2024 by    2 min read

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Warm-up lap starts Sunday at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc continued his dominant form at the Baku City Circuit, securing his fourth consecutive pole position for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver will lead the field into the opening lap, joined on the front row by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who delivered a stunning performance to clinch second place.

Carlos Sainz starts third, giving Ferrari a strong strategic hand, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez lines up fourth, narrowly ahead of his teammate, Max Verstappen, who will start from sixth after a challenging session.

Infringements and Changes During Parc Fermé

Several teams made crucial modifications during Parc Fermé, with significant penalties issued to some drivers as a result. These technical decisions could have a major impact on the race.

  1. Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton
    Hamilton's car saw multiple power unit changes, including the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC), and other key components. These changes were made without FIA approval during Parc Fermé, which breaches FIA regulations. As a result, Hamilton is required to start from the pit lane​.
  2. Alpine - Esteban Ocon
    Similarly, Esteban Ocon’s car underwent major changes, including a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and a new Turbo Charger. Due to these unauthorized changes, Ocon will also be starting from the pit lane​..
  3. McLaren - Oscar Piastri
    McLaren's Oscar Piastri had a replacement of his rear toelink and upright assembly, but these changes were approved by the FIA and thus did not incur any penalties. Piastri’s strong qualifying time ensures he starts from second on the grid, setting up an exciting duel between him and Leclerc​.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Azerbaijan GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:41,365
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:41,686+0,321s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:41,805+0,440s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:41,813+0,448s
563George RussellMercedes1:41,874+0,509s
61Max VerstappenRed Bull1:42,023+0,658s
714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:42,369+1,004s
843Franco ColapintoWilliams1:42,530+1,165s
923Alex AlbonWilliams1:42,859+1,494s
1050Oliver BearmanHaas1:42,968+1,603s
1122Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:43,035+1,670s
1227Nico HülkenbergHaas1:43,191+1,826s
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:43,404+2,039s
143Daniel RicciardoRacing Bulls1:43,547+2,182s
154Lando NorrisMcLaren1:43,609+2,244s
1677Valtteri BottasSauber1:43,618+2,253s
1724*Zhou GuanyuSauber1:44,246+2,881s
1810*Pierre GaslyAlpine1:43,179+1,814s
PL44*Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:42,289+0,924s
PL31*Esteban OconAlpine1:44,504+3,139s

*Notes:

  • Zhou Guanyu, Sauber #24 required to start from back of the grid for using additional PU elements.
  • Pierre Gasly, Alpine #10 permitted to start, after being disqualified for crossing the fuel flow limit.
  • Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes #44 required to start from the pit lane, due to using additional PU elements.
  • Esteban Ocon, Alpine #31 required to start from the pit lane, due to using additional PU elements.

