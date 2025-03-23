Event:

Oscar Piastri won his 3rd F1 race at the 2025 Chinese F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from pole position and won on the Shanghai circuit for the first time. It was also his 1st win of the season and the 191st win for the McLaren team.

Piastri Clinches Dominant Victory of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren's Golden Start Continues in Shanghai

Oscar Piastri stormed to victory at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, securing his third career win and cementing McLaren’s authority early in the season. The Australian converted his pole position into a commanding drive, fending off team-mate Lando Norris, who finished second despite late-race brake concerns. George Russell completed the podium for Mercedes, narrowly keeping Max Verstappen at bay in fourth.

The Shanghai International Circuit delivered a spectacle as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the opening lap, compromising their races and allowing McLaren to dominate up front. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso’s evening ended prematurely due to brake failure, a disappointing retirement for the Aston Martin driver.

McLaren Take Control, But A Rivalry Brews

With back-to-back wins for McLaren in 2025, the team’s resurgence is undeniable. Piastri and Norris showcased the MCL38’s superior pace, but tensions could be brewing as the season progresses. Norris, the championship leader heading into Shanghai, found himself trailing his teammate for most of the race and nearly lost second place to Russell due to late-race braking issues.

“This feels like what I deserved from last week,” Piastri admitted post-race, reflecting on his Melbourne misfortune. His controlled drive in Shanghai, coupled with McLaren’s strategic execution, now throws the championship wide open.

The Podium Battle: Russell’s Persistence Pays Off

George Russell delivered another consistent drive for Mercedes, securing his second podium of the season. Despite McLaren’s advantage, Russell remained in striking distance throughout the race and even overtook Norris during the pit stop phase. However, McLaren’s superior tyre management allowed Norris to reclaim P2, though Russell’s podium finish signals Mercedes’ growing competitiveness in 2025.

“We knew McLaren were quicker, but I think this was one of my best weekends in F1,” said Russell, underlining his team’s progress.

Verstappen’s Frustrating Afternoon

Max Verstappen had a mixed race, struggling with a poor start and inconsistent pace early on. The Red Bull driver found himself losing positions at Turn 1, dropping behind the Ferraris before mounting a late charge. A strategic call allowed him to undercut Leclerc and eventually snatch fourth place.

Though Red Bull appeared off the pace compared to McLaren and Mercedes, Verstappen’s final stint was one of the fastest on track, suggesting the team’s setup adjustments were working by the end of the race.

“We’ll need to figure out why we lacked pace early on,” Verstappen commented, leaving China frustrated but optimistic for Suzuka.

Ferrari’s Opening-Lap Chaos

The start saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton come together, a disastrous moment that cost both drivers a chance at the podium. Leclerc clipped Hamilton’s front wing, causing damage that affected his race pace. While both managed to continue, they spent much of the afternoon in damage control mode.

Leclerc later dropped behind Verstappen to finish fifth, while Hamilton crossed the line in sixth, having struggled with tyre degradation. Ferrari had shown promising speed in the Sprint Race, but their Sunday performance was hampered by internal misfortune.

Midfield Standouts: Ocon and The Rising Rookies

Further down the order, Esteban Ocon impressed with a seventh-place finish for Alpine, executing a one-stop strategy to perfection. Meanwhile, rookies Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman rounded out the top 10, showcasing the young talent thriving in F1 this season.

Antonelli’s P8 finish marks his second consecutive points-scoring weekend for Mercedes, while Bearman’s charge from 13th to P10 highlighted Haas’ growing potential in the midfield battle.

Alonso’s Retirement Adds to Aston Martin’s Woes

It was a race to forget for Fernando Alonso, who was forced to retire after a sudden brake failure left him unable to stop his car. The two-time champion limped back to the pits, marking an unfortunate end to his Chinese GP.

“I had no brakes, I couldn’t continue,” Alonso radioed before parking his car. Aston Martin’s struggles continued, as Lance Stroll finished outside the points in 12th.

Championship Picture: A Wide-Open Fight

With McLaren securing their second consecutive victory, the 2025 Formula 1 season is shaping up to be a nail-biting battle between multiple teams. Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes all remain in contention, with Norris and Piastri now both in the championship mix.

As the paddock heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, the question remains: can McLaren keep their momentum, or will Red Bull and Ferrari strike back on a circuit known for testing true driver skill?

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during the 2025 Chinese F1 Grand Prix were:

Sector 1: 25.334 sec by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25)

Sector 2: 28.437 sec by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25)

Sector 3: 40.993 sec by George Russell (Mercedes W16)

Classification 2025 Chinese F1 GP

Jack Doohan (Alpine #7) - 10 sec. penalty for forcing Isack Hadjar off the track.

Penalties:

Fastest lap: 1:35.069 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes #44) in lap 41 @206.414 km/h

2025 Chinese F1 GP Results

