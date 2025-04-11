F1 Race Event:

Weather: dry 35°C

Tarmac: dry 46°C

Humidity : 26.0%

Wind : 5.0 km/h

Norris Draws First Blood in Scorching Bahrain FP1

Bahrain International Circuit — March 28, 2025

Under the blistering desert sun, Formula 1 engines roared to life as FP1 got underway for round 4 of the 2025 season. While the heat hovered around 35°C, Lando Norris turned up the temperature on the timesheets — topping the session and sending a message that McLaren mean business this weekend.

But it wasn’t just Norris making waves in the sandstorm…

Six Rookies, One Hot Stage

With six full-time drivers enjoying an early start to the weekend (including Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell), the spotlight fell on the next-gen talents. Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull), Dino Beganovic (Ferrari), Fred Vesti (Mercedes), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin), Ryo Hirakawa (Haas), and Luke Browning (Williams) all took the wheel in this mandatory 'Friday driver' session.

Despite the treacherous grip levels and punishing heat, the rookies kept it clean. No spins, no shunts — just valuable mileage. Beganovic and Browning showed particular promise, while poor Kimi Antonelli barely made it past three laps before a water pressure issue benched his Mercedes for good.

Norris Fastest as Soft Tyres Hit the Sand

As expected, most drivers opened the session cautiously on medium and hard tyres, dialling in setups and managing overheating rubber. But once the softs came out, the pecking order started to take shape. Norris clocked a blistering 1:33.204 on the red-walled rubber — fastest of all and two tenths clear of surprise package Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

Gasly’s lap was no fluke either — teammate Ocon also snuck into the top five, suggesting the Enstone squad may finally be finding its rhythm after a pointless start to 2025.

Hamilton, running a new floor for Ferrari, claimed P3 — albeit benefitting from improved track conditions late in the session. The seven-time champ’s radio feedback? “Feels horrendous mate.” Classic.

Albon Impresses, Williams in Hot Water

Alex Albon had a strong showing in P4 but couldn't avoid some drama. He narrowly avoided a clash with teammate Browning after a bizarre moment where the pair nearly tripped over each other at Turn 13. “Woah, that was close,” reported Drugovich, who had a front-row seat. No kidding.

Adding to the chaos, Albon was also investigated for a pit lane infringement involving Yuki Tsunoda. One to watch in the steward’s office...

Mixed Bag for Mercedes, Encouraging Signs for Kick Sauber

Mercedes endured a rough start with Antonelli’s early exit, leaving Vesti to collect data alone. Despite the pressure, the Dane delivered a solid performance on mediums, running inside the top ten for much of the session.

Meanwhile, Kick Sauber were quietly consistent — Gabriel Bortoleto even briefly held P1 after a strong run on softs. With the midfield looking tighter than ever, every tenth counts.

Rookie Rundown: Who Made the Biggest Splash?

Here’s how the Friday debutants stacked up:

Luke Browning (Williams) – P13

Dino Beganovic (Ferrari) – P14

Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) – P16

Ryo Hirakawa (Haas) – P17

Fred Vesti (Mercedes) – P18

Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull) – P19

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – P20 (3 laps only)

Considering the sweltering heat, rookie nerves, and unforgiving Bahrain surface, it was a commendable showing all around.

Final Thoughts: A Sizzling Start, But the Real Heat’s Yet to Come

With Norris leading the way and a few curveballs in the mix, FP1 offered just a taste of what’s to come under the lights. The real performance picture will sharpen in FP2 once the sun sets and the big guns like Verstappen and Leclerc get their first laps in.

For now, McLaren fans can smile, Alpine fans can dream, and everyone else? Well, they’ve got work to do before qualifying rolls around.

The quickest lap time of last year's first practice was a 1:32.869 min driven by Daniel Ricciardo on a set of soft tyres underneath the RB 01.

FP1 Times Table 2025 Bahrain GP

