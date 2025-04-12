F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix Race

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Start time: 18:00 Local | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 00:00 Tokio

The grid is set and the tension is sky-high in Bahrain!

Under the floodlights of the Sakhir desert, Oscar Piastri delivered a blistering lap to grab his second pole of the season, with George Russell and Charles Leclerc hot on his heels. Behind them, the grid is full of surprises – with Max Verstappen only seventh and Lando Norris starting from P6 after a costly mistake.

With tyre strategies wide open and overtaking very possible, this grid promises a thriller on race day. Check out the full starting lineup for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix below:

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain GP

