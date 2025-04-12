F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix Race

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit
Start time: 18:00 Local | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 00:00 Tokio
The grid is set and the tension is sky-high in Bahrain!
Under the floodlights of the Sakhir desert, Oscar Piastri delivered a blistering lap to grab his second pole of the season, with George Russell and Charles Leclerc hot on his heels. Behind them, the grid is full of surprises – with Max Verstappen only seventh and Lando Norris starting from P6 after a costly mistake.
With tyre strategies wide open and overtaking very possible, this grid promises a thriller on race day. Check out the full starting lineup for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix below:
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29,841
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30,009
|+0,168s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30,175
|+0,334s
|4
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:30,213
|+0,372s
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:30,216
|+0,375s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30,267
|+0,426s
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30,423
|+0,582s
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:30,680
|+0,839s
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:30,772
|+0,931s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:31,303
|+1,462s
|11
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:31,245
|+1,404s
|12
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,271
|+1,430s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31,886
|+2,045s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|DNF
|-
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|no time
|-
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:32,067
|+2,226s
|17
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:32,165
|+2,324s
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:32,186
|+2,345s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:32,283
|+2,442s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:32,373
|+2,532s
✅ Don't forget to check out the 2025 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix preview
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: