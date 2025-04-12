F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix Race
12 April 2025 by    1 min read

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Start time: 18:00 Local | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 00:00 Tokio

The grid is set and the tension is sky-high in Bahrain!
Under the floodlights of the Sakhir desert, Oscar Piastri delivered a blistering lap to grab his second pole of the season, with George Russell and Charles Leclerc hot on his heels. Behind them, the grid is full of surprises – with Max Verstappen only seventh and Lando Norris starting from P6 after a costly mistake.

With tyre strategies wide open and overtaking very possible, this grid promises a thriller on race day. Check out the full starting lineup for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix below:

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Bahrain GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
181Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:29,841
263George RussellMercedes1:30,009+0,168s
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,175+0,334s
412Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:30,213+0,372s
510Pierre GaslyAlpine1:30,216+0,375s
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30,267+0,426s
71Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,423+0,582s
855Carlos SainzWilliams1:30,680+0,839s
944Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:30,772+0,931s
1022Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:31,303+1,462s
117Jack DoohanAlpine1:31,245+1,404s
126Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:31,271+1,430s
1314Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31,886+2,045s
1431Esteban OconHaasDNF-
1523Alex AlbonWilliamsno time-
1627Nico HülkenbergSauber1:32,067+2,226s
1730Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:32,165+2,324s
185Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:32,186+2,345s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:32,283+2,442s
2087Oliver BearmanHaas1:32,373+2,532s

