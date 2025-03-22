Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix

Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix
22 March 2025 by    1 min read
 1

Event: Chinese Grand Prix
Track: Shanghai International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 08:00 CET | 07:00 UK | 00:00 LA | 16:00 Tokio

Shanghai Showdown: Piastri Leads the Pack as F1 Returns to China

The 2025 Formula 1 season is heating up, and the battle for supremacy continues as the grid lines up for the Chinese Grand Prix at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit. After a dramatic qualifying session, McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured his first-ever Grand Prix pole, narrowly edging out Mercedes' George Russell, while Max Verstappen had to settle for third place.

With tyre degradation set to play a major role and overtaking opportunities around Shanghai’s long straights and technical corners, the race promises an intense strategic battle. Can Piastri hold his ground against Russell and Verstappen, or will the experience of Hamilton, Leclerc, and Norris shake up the order?

Check out the full starting grid below and get ready for what could be an action-packed race in China!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
181Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:31,5911:31,2001:30,64120
263George RussellMercedes1:31,2951:31,3071:30,72322
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30,9831:30,7871:30,79317
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,4241:31,1421:30,81715
544Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:31,6901:31,5011:30,92721
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:31,5791:31,4501:31,02121
76Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:31,1621:31,2531:31,07920
812Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:31,6761:31,5901:31,10322
922Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:31,2381:31,2601:31,63819
1023Alex AlbonWilliams1:31,5031:31,5951:31,70620
1131Esteban OconHaas1:31,8761:31,62515
1227Nico HülkenbergSauber1:31,9211:31,63215
1314Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31,7191:31,68815
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,9231:31,77315
1555Carlos SainzWilliams1:31,6281:31,84015
1610Pierre GaslyAlpine1:31,9929
1787Oliver BearmanHaas1:32,0188
187Jack DoohanAlpine1:32,0928
195Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:32,1419
2030Liam LawsonRed Bull1:32,1748

✅ Check out our 2025 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix


    2. ✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.