Event: Chinese Grand Prix
Track: Shanghai International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 08:00 CET | 07:00 UK | 00:00 LA | 16:00 Tokio
Shanghai Showdown: Piastri Leads the Pack as F1 Returns to China
The 2025 Formula 1 season is heating up, and the battle for supremacy continues as the grid lines up for the Chinese Grand Prix at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit. After a dramatic qualifying session, McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured his first-ever Grand Prix pole, narrowly edging out Mercedes' George Russell, while Max Verstappen had to settle for third place.
With tyre degradation set to play a major role and overtaking opportunities around Shanghai’s long straights and technical corners, the race promises an intense strategic battle. Can Piastri hold his ground against Russell and Verstappen, or will the experience of Hamilton, Leclerc, and Norris shake up the order?
Check out the full starting grid below and get ready for what could be an action-packed race in China!
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:31,591
|1:31,200
|1:30,641
|20
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31,295
|1:31,307
|1:30,723
|22
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30,983
|1:30,787
|1:30,793
|17
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31,424
|1:31,142
|1:30,817
|15
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:31,690
|1:31,501
|1:30,927
|21
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31,579
|1:31,450
|1:31,021
|21
|7
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,162
|1:31,253
|1:31,079
|20
|8
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:31,676
|1:31,590
|1:31,103
|22
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,238
|1:31,260
|1:31,638
|19
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:31,503
|1:31,595
|1:31,706
|20
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:31,876
|1:31,625
|15
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:31,921
|1:31,632
|15
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31,719
|1:31,688
|15
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,923
|1:31,773
|15
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:31,628
|1:31,840
|15
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31,992
|9
|17
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:32,018
|8
|18
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:32,092
|8
|19
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:32,141
|9
|20
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:32,174
|8
A decently mixed-up starting order for the race.
