Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 32°C

Tarmac: dry 36°C

Humidity: 48%

Wind: 2.1 km/h South

Pressure: 1007f mbar

Oscar Piastri scored his 5th race win today. The Australian driver won the fifth Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix. It was his third race win of the 2025 season. The McLaren driver started from P2 and scored the 193rd race win for the British team.

🎯 Piastri Stuns Jeddah as Verstappen Falters – 2025 Saudi Arabian GP Race Report

JEDDAH – In a Grand Prix that had just about everything—collisions, penalties, team politics, and tyre strategy twists—Oscar Piastri emerged as the surprise conqueror of the Saudi Arabian desert, taking a brilliant victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Round five of the 2025 Formula 1 season will be remembered as the race where McLaren’s young Aussie officially arrived as a title contender.

💥 Lights Out, Fireworks On

From the very first turn, chaos reigned. Verstappen, starting from pole, went full elbows-out into Turn 1, squeezing Piastri off the racing line. The Red Bull man may have claimed the early lead, but he also claimed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly collided behind them, immediately triggering a Safety Car and ending both their races before they even got going. Classic first-lap carnage on a street circuit.

🧠 Strategy Games & Intra-Team Tensions

Once the race resumed, it was clear we were in for a tactical thriller. Piastri shadowed Verstappen through the first stint, managing his tyres with a calm beyond his years. The McLaren pit wall then pulled the trigger on an undercut—albeit with a slightly sluggish 3.4s stop—and it paid off when Verstappen finally served his penalty and emerged behind both Piastri and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, starting from P10 after his Q3 shunt, had opted for the hard tyres and began carving his way through the field. McLaren had a dilemma: should they let Norris and Piastri swap places when Lando was showing pace mid-race? They didn’t, and Zak Brown admitted post-race that things might’ve gone smoother with a shuffle. Regardless, the orange team walked away grinning.

🏁 The Final Push

Piastri led the final stages with Verstappen lurking uncomfortably close. Traffic—particularly a reluctant Stroll and rookie Bortoleto—gave the Aussie a few tense moments. But he kept his cool, managing the gap brilliantly while Verstappen, perhaps unusually quiet on the radio, seemed resigned to second. Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, made his mediums sing for Ferrari and muscled past George Russell to grab a surprise podium—Ferrari’s first of the year.

Behind them, Norris launched a late charge on Leclerc but fell short by just over a second, finishing a very respectable P4. Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Sainz, Albon, and Hadjar rounded out the points in a race where everyone had to fight for every inch.

📣 Post-Race Soundbites

Oscar Piastri:

“Looking for a couch!” he joked, drenched in sweat and ticker tape. “Once I got on the inside of Turn 1, I knew I had to make it stick. That move won me the race.”

Max Verstappen:

“I’ll keep it short. I love the track, the fans, but it is what it is,” said Max, not-so-subtly still fuming about the penalty.

Charles Leclerc:

“I didn’t expect this result. The car wasn’t great in quali, but we nailed the race. I thought I’d be defending from Antonelli all race long.”

🏆 A New Championship Leader Emerges

With this win—his third podium in a row and second consecutive victory—Oscar Piastri now leads the Drivers’ Championship. Yes, really. Ten points clear of teammate Norris and twelve ahead of Verstappen. McLaren haven’t led both Championships in years, but here we are in 2025, and Woking’s finest are the team to beat.

🇺🇸 Next Stop: Miami Heat

Formula 1 now heads across the Atlantic for its first visit Stateside this season. Miami awaits with glitz, glamour, and the potential for more McLaren magic. Will Verstappen strike back? Will Norris get redemption on American soil? And can Ferrari keep their momentum alive?

For now, though, Saudi Arabia belongs to Piastri.

Classification 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

Penalties:

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls #30 - 10 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Fastest lap: 1:31.778 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) on lap 41 @242.175 km/h

2025 Saudi Arabian F1 GP Results

✅ Check out

✅ Check out

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: