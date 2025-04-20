Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 19:00 CET | 18:00 UK | 10:00 LA | 02:00 Tokio

The stage is set for what promises to be another thrilling night race on the lightning-fast streets of Jeddah. After a dramatic qualifying session under the floodlights, Max Verstappen will launch from pole position with Oscar Piastri breathing down his neck in P2—separated by just one-hundredth of a second!

George Russell and Charles Leclerc share row two, while rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli continues to impress with a top-five start. Lando Norris starts down in P10 after crashing out in Q3, meaning a feisty comeback drive is almost guaranteed.

Check out the full starting grid below as we gear up for Round 5 of the 2025 Formula 1 season!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

