F1 Starting Grid 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 19:00 CET | 18:00 UK | 10:00 LA | 02:00 Tokio
The stage is set for what promises to be another thrilling night race on the lightning-fast streets of Jeddah. After a dramatic qualifying session under the floodlights, Max Verstappen will launch from pole position with Oscar Piastri breathing down his neck in P2—separated by just one-hundredth of a second!
George Russell and Charles Leclerc share row two, while rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli continues to impress with a top-five start. Lando Norris starts down in P10 after crashing out in Q3, meaning a feisty comeback drive is almost guaranteed.
Check out the full starting grid below as we gear up for Round 5 of the 2025 Formula 1 season!
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27,294
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:27,304
|+0,010s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27,407
|+0,113s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27,670
|+0,376s
|5
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:27,866
|+0,572s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:28,164
|+0,870s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:28,201
|+0,907s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:28,204
|+0,910s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:28,367
|+1,073s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|-
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:28,109
|+0,815s
|12
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:28,191
|+0,897s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:28,303
|+1,009s
|14
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:28,418
|+1,124s
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:28,648
|+1,354s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:28,645
|+1,351s
|17
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:28,739
|+1,445s
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:28,782
|+1,488s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:29,092
|+1,798s
|20
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:29,462
|+2,168s
