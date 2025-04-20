F1 Starting Grid 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
20 April 2025 by    1 min read

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 19:00 CET | 18:00 UK | 10:00 LA | 02:00 Tokio

The stage is set for what promises to be another thrilling night race on the lightning-fast streets of Jeddah. After a dramatic qualifying session under the floodlights, Max Verstappen will launch from pole position with Oscar Piastri breathing down his neck in P2—separated by just one-hundredth of a second!

George Russell and Charles Leclerc share row two, while rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli continues to impress with a top-five start. Lando Norris starts down in P10 after crashing out in Q3, meaning a feisty comeback drive is almost guaranteed.

Check out the full starting grid below as we gear up for Round 5 of the 2025 Formula 1 season!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27,294
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:27,304+0,010s
363George RussellMercedes1:27,407+0,113s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:27,670+0,376s
512Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:27,866+0,572s
655Carlos SainzWilliams1:28,164+0,870s
744Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:28,201+0,907s
822Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:28,204+0,910s
910Pierre GaslyAlpine1:28,367+1,073s
104Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF-
1123Alex AlbonWilliams1:28,109+0,815s
1230Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:28,191+0,897s
1314Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:28,303+1,009s
146Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:28,418+1,124s
1587Oliver BearmanHaas1:28,648+1,354s
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:28,645+1,351s
177Jack DoohanAlpine1:28,739+1,445s
1827Nico HülkenbergSauber1:28,782+1,488s
1931Esteban OconHaas1:29,092+1,798s
205Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:29,462+2,168s

✅ Don't forget to check out the 2025 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.