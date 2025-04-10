Wallpaper Photos 2025 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 driven on the , It was the second Grand Prix of 2025. The race was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB21 on the 7th of April 2024.
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Young fans of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060015 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060188 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes, Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes, Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and the rest of the field away during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes, Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 at the race start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and the remainder of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and the remainder of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060194 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes chase the pack at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16, Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and the remainder of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault battle for track position ahead of Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 05: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 05, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 05: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leaves the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 05, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 05: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 05, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Sparks fly behind Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari is pushed to his grid slot prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Ryo Hirakawa of Japan driving the (62) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes to the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Japan Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing.
06.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
04.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
04.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
05.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
05.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
05.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
06.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060346 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504040181 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504040297 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 04, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504040300 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060193 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 05: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 05, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504050229 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060200 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060204 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060328 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060335 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060360 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060366 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060369 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060389 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team celebrate first points for Hadjar during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060308 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on arrival in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060384 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060303 // Usage for editorial use only //
SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 06: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and his team celebrate in the Pitlane after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504060313 // Usage for editorial use only //
