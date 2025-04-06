Event:

Max Verstappen won his 64th F1 race at the 2025 Japanese F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Suzuka circuit for the fourth time. It was his first win of the season and the 123rd win for the Red Bull Racing team.

2025 Japanese Grand Prix Race Report: Verstappen Masters McLaren Pressure in Honda Farewell Thriller

Welcome to Suzuka, where the swirling winds, wild pit lane drama, and a double McLaren threat couldn’t stop Max Verstappen from finally getting his 2025 title defence rolling. After a wobbly start to the season, the reigning champ came back swinging at Honda’s spiritual home, delivering a clinical drive under immense pressure to seal his fourth consecutive Japanese Grand Prix win—and his first victory of the year.

Let’s break down the race that had everything from strategic poker to high-speed pit lane lawn mowing.

🎯 A Pole to Remember

After Red Bull’s Friday blues, few expected Verstappen to take pole. But with a car that went from twitchy to tidy overnight, the Dutchman pulled out one of the best laps of his career to edge Lando Norris by just 0.012s. Oscar Piastri slotted in third, making it two orange papayas flanking the Red Bull rocket at the start.

🚦 Lights Out: Verstappen Launches, McLarens Chase

As the lights went out, Verstappen got a textbook launch from the dry side of the grid and bolted for Turn 1. Norris aggressively shut the door on Piastri to maintain second, while Leclerc and Russell held station behind them.

Despite the cool conditions and greasy even-number grid slots, all 20 cars got through Lap 1 unscathed—no small feat at Suzuka.

🧠 Strategy Games Begin Early

Verstappen led the opening phase, but Norris and Piastri kept him honest. The undercut loomed large, and McLaren blinked first, pitting Piastri on Lap 21. Verstappen and Norris followed a lap later—and that’s when things got spicy.

A slightly slow stop for Verstappen meant Norris emerged side-by-side on pit exit. But Max, with track position in the fast lane, refused to lift, forcing Lando onto the grass in a heart-stopping moment. Norris kept it together, barely, but the move handed Verstappen back the net lead. Cue one very expensive (but effective) lawnmower, as Verstappen later joked.

🟠 McLaren’s Missed Opportunity?

From there, it became a flat-out drag race. McLaren looked faster in clean air, but Suzuka’s nature punished cars in dirty wake. Norris hounded Verstappen, Piastri hounded Norris, but none of them cracked.

In the end, Max’s cool under pressure paid off. Despite Lando briefly getting within DRS range, Verstappen never blinked. The final margin? Just over a second. Close, but no cigar for McLaren—again.

🎁 Birthday Podium for Piastri

Oscar Piastri turned 24 and celebrated with a podium after showing blistering pace all race long. “The car was mega today,” he said. “I just didn’t qualify well enough yesterday.” Expect that regret to fuel his fire heading into Shanghai.

🧼 Clean Racing All Round

In a rare sight, all 20 drivers finished. No safety cars, no major crashes, just hard, clean racing. Rookie Kimi Antonelli impressed with P6 after briefly leading thanks to an alternate strategy, while Hadjar grabbed his first points in P8.

Yuki Tsunoda finished 12th on his Red Bull debut—not what the Japanese crowd had hoped for, but a solid showing nonetheless.

🧊 Cooldown Room Highlights

Not much chatter post-race, but plenty of glances as the trio watched the pit exit drama on replay. Norris described it as “a good view of the pit exit,” while Verstappen called his car "an expensive lawnmower." Classic Max.

🇯🇵 Honda's Perfect Send-Off

This was Red Bull’s final home race with Honda before their split, and Verstappen knew what it meant. “This was the perfect send-off,” he said. “We didn’t give up, kept improving the car, and delivered when it mattered.”

🏁 Takeaway: Three Races, Three Winners, One Epic Season Ahead

With three races done and three different teams winning, the 2025 season is shaping up to be an all-timer. Red Bull may have won in Japan, but McLaren are breathing down their necks, Ferrari aren’t far off, and Mercedes’ young guns are knocking on the door.

Classification 2025 Japanese F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:30.965 min by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W16 Car #12 in lap 50.

The quickest sector times during the grand prix were:

Sector 1: 31.235 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38)

Sector 2: 41.404 sec by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25)

Sector 3: 17.700 sec by Carlos Sainz (Williams FW47)

2025 Japanese F1 GP Results

