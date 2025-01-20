Wallpaper Photos 2024 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Here are the wallpaper photos of the driven on the , It was the twenty second Grand Prix of 2024. The race was won by with the Mercedes W15 on the 24th of November 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 20: The Oracle Red Bull Racing Las Vegas Energy Station is seen in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411210023 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 20: Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App RB, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB, Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB, Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB and the Visa Cash App RB team unveil the special edition livery of their car during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411210098 // Usage for editorial use only //
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Friday – Jiri Krenek
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Oracle Red Bull Racing team members stand with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240136 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220080 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220152 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220120 // Usage for editorial use only //
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday 23rd November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday 23rd November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday 21st November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday 21st November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
action, Aramco, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday 21st November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
action, aramco-working, live, TS-Live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
pit lane, TS-Live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, makes a pit stop
Action, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP
Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes on track
action, TS-Live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Aramco, live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Aramco, live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Aramco, live, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, GP2422a, F1, GP, United States
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 23: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Saturday November 23, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Friday November 22, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 23: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, comes in for a stop during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Saturday November 23, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 22: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Friday November 22, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 21: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Thursday November 21, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 22: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Friday November 22, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, passes Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, ahead of Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Saturday November 23, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
STREETS OF LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NOVEMBER 23: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, leads Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 during the Las Vegas GP at Streets of Las Vegas on Saturday November 23, 2024, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Friday – Jiri Krenek
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Friday – Jiri Krenek
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Friday – Jiri Krenek
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Friday – Jiri Krenek
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday – Jiri Krenek
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday – LAT Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 compete for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240270 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220083 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411230215 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220107 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411230073 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220712 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 leads Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240158 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220082 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220087 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411230196 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240153 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220801 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Kick Sauber C44 Ferrari leads Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-24 Ferrari and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240397 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220119 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240406 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240145 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240246 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220791 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411230221 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR24 Mercedes compete for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240159 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411280180 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411220710 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A524 Renault during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240168 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240273 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411230112 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240156 // Usage for editorial use only //
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44; 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44; 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, kicks up sparks; 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, leads Liam Lawson, VCARB 01, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24; 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 battles with Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46 ; 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams Racing FW46.
Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday 21st November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams Racing FW46.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46.
Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thursday 21st November 2024. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams Racing FW46.
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday – Jiri Krenek
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: 2024 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240347 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: 2024 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240378 // Usage for editorial use only //
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: The Oracle Red Bull Racing team celebrate after Max Verstappen of the Netherlands is crowned 2024 F1 World Drivers Champion in the Paddock after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202411240437 // Usage for editorial use only //
