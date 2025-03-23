Wallpaper Photos 2025 Australian F1 GP

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 driven on the , It was the third Grand Prix of 2024. The race was won by with the McLaren MCL39 on the 16th of March 2025.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503140296 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: The 2025 F1 drivers pose for a photo prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 arrives on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160327 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160082 // Usage for editorial use only //
First corner after the start of the 2025 Australian F1 GP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160104 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160317 // Usage for editorial use only //
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Australien Grand Prix 2025. Kimi AntonelliFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell
George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell
George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell
George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell
George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Australien Grand Prix 2025. Kimi AntonelliFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lubomir Asenov/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 15: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 15: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes heads to the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes heads to the grid on track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
F1 Grand Prix Of Australia – Final Practice
Sport, Motorsport, Formula One Racing
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 15: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leaves the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: The FIA Safety Car leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160088 // Usage for editorial use only //
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, 16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 15: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160015 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 15: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160021 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160111 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160106 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160149 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160004 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160196 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160012 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160194 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 14: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 14, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503140244 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160085 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160190 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160185 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track for the formation lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160318 // Usage for editorial use only //
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari heads to the grid on track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images)
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
16.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
16.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing.
15.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
16.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia, Race Day.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 16: Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren Rob Marshall, Chief Designer of McLaren and Third placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503160134 // Usage for editorial use only //
