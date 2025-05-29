Wallpaper Photos 2025 Emilia Romagna F1 GP

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix driven on the , It was the seventh Grand Prix of 2025. The race was won by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39 on the 18th of May 2025.
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180182 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180201 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180192 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180203 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180199 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 battle for track position ahead of George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180207 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180226 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes and Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action 16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Alberto Vimercati / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
spectators, fans during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
16 during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna 2025, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, 7th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from May 16 to 18, 2025 on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in Imola, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes arrives on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes and Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 16, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. George Russell
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and the rest of the field on the opening lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180233 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180185 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180282 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180220 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180236 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180242 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180280 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180193 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180208 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180240 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180234 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180265 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 17: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180723 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180712 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180700 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180467 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180647 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on the formation lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180184 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180197 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 arrives on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180684 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 arrives on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180502 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Ninth placed qualifier Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180363 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180222 // Usage for editorial use only //
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 battle for position.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47 and Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) Red Bull Racing RB21 battle for position.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
18.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day.
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 crosses the line to cheers from his team on the pit wall during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180300 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180288 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 18: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Third placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505180315 // Usage for editorial use only //
