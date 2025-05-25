Wallpaper Photos 2025 Miami F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 driven on the , It was the fifth Grand Prix of 2025. The race was won by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39 on the 4th of May 2025.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Miami Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Miami Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Miami Grand Prix. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Miami Grand Prix 2025. Kimi AntonelliFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Miami Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Miami Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber at the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Mechanics of Haas F1 on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Steven Tee/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on the formation lap during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari battle for track position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043353 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043280 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 makes a pit stop during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505050489 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505021288 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505050003 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track prior to Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505021308 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505050205 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043277 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505021301 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 as he emerges from the pitlane during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505030211 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505021332 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505030334 // Usage for editorial use only //
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
02.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
03.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pit stop during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505050488 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505030229 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505030305 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 heads to the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043197 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and the rest of the field into turn 1 at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043203 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes prepare to lead the field away for the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043204 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043211 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043221 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043233 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043237 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes battle for track position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043243 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043249 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes battle for track position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043251 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043258 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202505043270 // Usage for editorial use only //
