Photos Practice & Quali 2024 Singapore F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday before the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix driven on the Singapore Circuit.
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409200110 // Usage for editorial use only //
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409200254 // Usage for editorial use only //
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409210264 // Usage for editorial use only //
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409210252 // Usage for editorial use only //
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409210329 // Usage for editorial use only //
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, and George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409200293 // Usage for editorial use only //
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, and Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday September 20, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
MARINA BAY STREET CIRCUIT, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position Award from The Corrs during the Singapore GP at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 21: Pole position qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren, Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes pose for a photo in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409210380 // Usage for editorial use only //
