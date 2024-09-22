Wallpaper Photos 2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Here are the first Wallpaper photos of the 2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix driven on the Baku Street circuit, It was the sixteenth Grand Prix of 2024. The race was won by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL38 on the 15th of September 2024.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150362 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 15th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 15th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 15th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 15th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 15th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Friday 13th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Friday 13th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Friday 13th September 2024. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo DPPI
55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, 17th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from September 13 to 15, 2024 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 14, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409140290 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150133 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150167 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150226 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150299 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150323 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150358 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150370 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 14, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409140249 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 14, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409140139 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan 2024. George RussellFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Azerbaijan GP 2024. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan 2024. Lewis HamiltonFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Azerbaijan GP 2024. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan 2024. Lewis HamiltonFormula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Azerbaijan GP 2024. Lewis Hamilton
pit lane, Baku City Circuit, GP2417a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, in the pit lane
action, Baku City Circuit, GP2417a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Baku City Circuit, GP2417a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Baku City Circuit, GP2417a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
action, Baku City Circuit, GP2417a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150297 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150301 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150360 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409150373 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 13, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409130431 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 13, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409130434 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 and Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Kick Sauber C44 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 13, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409130436 // Usage for editorial use only //
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 ; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 ; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 ; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, heads to the grid; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, leads Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, makes a pit stop; 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One World Championship
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, and Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, on a Reconnaissance Lap during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, on the grid during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Dom Romney / LAT Images)
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Dom Romney / LAT Images)
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, the McLaren trophy delegate, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position,
