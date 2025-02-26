Photos 1st Day 2025 Pre-Season F1 Testing

Here you can find the photos of the brand new 2025 F1 cars that were used on the first day (26st of February 2025) of testing in Bahrain.
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari drives on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 26: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
✅ Check out the »
Please share this on social media:
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: