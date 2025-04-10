Wallpaper Photos 2025 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2025 driven on the , It was the second Grand Prix of 2025. The race was won by with the McLaren MCL39 on the 23rd of March 2025.
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
2206323067
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
2206190027
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
2206314687
Colour Image, Panoramic, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
2206318498
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
2206332487
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
2206482407
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
2206323068
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
F1 Grand Prix Of China – Sprint & Qualifying
Sport, Motorsport, Formula One Racing
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes is prior to the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
2206470748
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing, bestof, topix
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
2206160465
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
2206155950
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
2206473465
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
2206472988
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
2206484484
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
2206473126
Colour Image, Horizontal, sport, motorsport, formula one racing
-
-
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Eric Alonso / DPPI
-
-
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
-
-
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
-
-
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
-
-
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, 16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
-
-
44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari prior to the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 overtakes as Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari gets on the grass during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. George Russell
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. George Russell
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. George Russell
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. Kimi Antonelli
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault and Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230291 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Sprint 2nd qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 weighs in in parc ferme during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503210249 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220078 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220101 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220123 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230184 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230200 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230204 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230242 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230286 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230284 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503210189 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220124 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 and the remainder of the field at the start during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220131 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220146 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503220227 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230127 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230188 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and the remainder of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230213 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202503230279 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on a reconnaissance lap prior to the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 21: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 21, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Jose Manuel Lopez Garcia, Race Engineer of Stake F1 Team talk on the grid during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Team members look on as Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leaves the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 22: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zak Mauger/LAT Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – MARCH 23: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari leads Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)
-
-
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
23.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race Day.
-
-
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing.
21.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying Day.
-
-
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing.
21.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying Day.
-
-
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing.
21.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying Day.
-
-
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing.
21.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying Day.
-
-
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
22.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
-
-
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-25 leads Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46 and Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A525.
22.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
-
-
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
22.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
-
-
Alexander Albon (THA) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47.
22.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
-
-
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Atlassian Williams Racing FW46.
22.03.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying Day.
-
-
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, China Grand Prix 2025. George Russell
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. George Russell
✅ Check out
✅ Check out
✅ Check out
✅ Check out
Please share this on social media:
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: