F1 Starting Grid 2025 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit
5 April 2025 by    1 min read
Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 23:00 LA | 15:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen may have wrestled his Red Bull to pole, but it was anything but straightforward in Suzuka. With McLaren breathing down his neck and the front five separated by mere tenths, the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix promises fireworks from lights out. Below is the full starting grid after a thrilling qualifying session at the legendary figure-eight circuit.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26,983
24Lando NorrisMcLaren1:26,995+0,012s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:27,027+0,044s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:27,299+0,316s
563George RussellMercedes1:27,318+0,335s
612Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:27,555+0,572s
76Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:27,569+0,586s
844Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:27,610+0,627s
923Alex AlbonWilliams1:27,615+0,632s
1087Oliver BearmanHaas1:27,867+0,884s
1110Pierre GaslyAlpine1:27,822+0,839s
1255Carlos SainzWilliams1:27,836+0,853s
1314Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:27,897+0,914s
1430Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:27,906+0,923s
1522Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:28,000+1,017s
1627Nico HülkenbergSauber1:28,570+1,587s
175Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:28,622+1,639s
1831Esteban OconHaas1:28,696+1,713s
197Jack DoohanAlpine1:28,877+1,894s
2018Lance StrollAston Martin1:29,271+2,288s

Penalties:

  • Carlos Sainz, Williams #55, received a 3 places grid penalty for the next GP he will attend

