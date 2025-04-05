F1 Starting Grid 2025 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 23:00 LA | 15:00 Tokio
Max Verstappen may have wrestled his Red Bull to pole, but it was anything but straightforward in Suzuka. With McLaren breathing down his neck and the front five separated by mere tenths, the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix promises fireworks from lights out. Below is the full starting grid after a thrilling qualifying session at the legendary figure-eight circuit.
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Japanese GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26,983
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26,995
|+0,012s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:27,027
|+0,044s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27,299
|+0,316s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27,318
|+0,335s
|6
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:27,555
|+0,572s
|7
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:27,569
|+0,586s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:27,610
|+0,627s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:27,615
|+0,632s
|10
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:27,867
|+0,884s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:27,822
|+0,839s
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:27,836
|+0,853s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:27,897
|+0,914s
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:27,906
|+0,923s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:28,000
|+1,017s
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:28,570
|+1,587s
|17
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:28,622
|+1,639s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:28,696
|+1,713s
|19
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:28,877
|+1,894s
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29,271
|+2,288s
Penalties:
- Carlos Sainz, Williams #55, received a 3 places grid penalty for the next GP he will attend
The start & opening lap will be interesting with Max ahead of both McLarens, even more so if the track is wet or damp.
Yeah, will be an interesting race again. Let's see who has the biggest balls going into turn 1...
