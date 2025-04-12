Third Free Practice Report & Results 2025 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Race Event:

FP3 Report: Piastri Leaves Everyone in the Desert Dust as McLaren Dominate Bahrain Practice

Oscar Piastri unleashed a scorcher in the final practice session at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, leaving the rest of the grid gasping for grip and answers. Here's how the drama unfolded under the desert sun…

McLaren Take the Desert by Storm

Oscar Piastri might not have a Formula 1 win under his belt yet, but if FP3 is anything to go by, that might change very soon. The Aussie was utterly dominant, posting a blistering 1m 31.699s lap – a full 1.328s faster than anyone else. If that doesn’t make your eyebrows shoot off your forehead, nothing will.

While Lando Norris looked rapid in the earlier sessions, today he couldn’t quite match his teammate’s pace. A messy lap that ended in an off-track excursion saw Norris abandon his best attempt, eventually ending the session 0.668s behind Piastri. Still, a McLaren 1-2 in all three practice sessions? That’s not just form – that’s a warning shot.

Verstappen in the Shadows

Max Verstappen, usually the man to watch when it counts, looked… mortal. Red Bull's setup woes continued as the Dutchman ended up P8, 0.004s behind rookie Isack Hadjar. Yes, you read that right – Hadjar, in the RB, is currently ahead of the reigning champ. Verstappen’s soft tyre runs didn’t yield the gains many expected, and frustration crackled through the radio as he struggled with grip and balance.

Red Bull have pulled miracles out of hats before, but this weekend, they might need an entire magic show to claw their way back into contention.

Antonelli Impresses, Russell Spins, Mercedes Confuse

Kimi Antonelli is not just making up the numbers anymore. The Italian teenager put in a mega lap to go third fastest at one point, only 1.270s off Piastri – which, given the McLaren’s current speed advantage, is respectable. Meanwhile, George Russell had a scruffy session, including a dramatic spin at Turn 10. His feedback over the radio? “That’s the least amount of grip I’ve ever had in an F1 car.” Yikes.

Mercedes’ programme seemed oddly disjointed, with Russell not emerging until well into the session and both drivers running mediums while others were gunning it on softs. Are they playing the long game, or just out of sync?

Ferrari’s Mixed Fortunes

Charles Leclerc showed flashes of competitiveness and briefly held P3, thanks in part to a new floor Ferrari bolted on overnight. But he still finished the session eight tenths down on Piastri – a reminder of just how wide the gap is. Lewis Hamilton, still struggling to find his rhythm in Bahrain, ended up a quiet P10, his frustrations with the car as visible as the missing mirror that flew off during one of his laps. Talk about losing sight of your goals...

Rookie Watch: Hadjar, Bearman & Doohan Shake Things Up

French rookie Isack Hadjar was the surprise of the session, going P7 and sticking it to Verstappen by a whisker. That’ll turn a few heads. Jack Doohan had a small off but recovered to slot into the top 10, while Oliver Bearman had a tougher time with grip and track limits, muttering over team radio: “What a mess.” The Haas upgrade magic from Japan seems to be flickering here in the Gulf.

Track Limits, High Temps & Tight Margins

With temperatures still hovering around 43°C on track and soft tyres only delivering one good flying lap, track limits were a hot topic – literally. Plenty of drivers ran wide, with deleted times set to cause chaos in Qualifying if they don’t clean things up.

And let’s talk margins: apart from the two McLarens pulling clear, the rest of the field is separated by mere tenths. The fight for Q3 will be ruthless, with names like Sainz, Albon, Gasly, and Tsunoda all in the mix for the final slots.

What’s Next?

With McLaren flying high and Red Bull surprisingly grounded, all eyes now turn to Qualifying under the lights. Can Verstappen and co. pull off a recovery? Will McLaren lock out the front row? And can Antonelli keep making Russell sweat?

Whatever happens next, one thing is clear: the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend just got a whole lot spicier. Stay tuned, folks – we’re just getting started.

FP3 Times Table 2025 Bahrain GP

The quickest lap time of last year's first practice was a 1:30,374 min driven by Lewis Hamilton on a set of soft tyres underneath the W15.

The quickest sector times during this second practice for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix were:

Sector 1: 29.144 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39 #81.

Sector 2: 38.575 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39 #81.

Sector 3: 22.927 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL39 #81.

