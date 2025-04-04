Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 13°C

Tarmac: dry 35°C

Humidity : 41.0%

Wind : 15.1 km/h

Norris Shines Brightest in Suzuka Sunshine: FP1 Kicks Off Wildly Competitive Japanese GP Weekend

McLaren Draw First Blood… Again

The third round of the 2025 Formula 1 season is underway, and if FP1 at Suzuka is anything to go by, we’re in for a proper dogfight. McLaren’s Lando Norris once again proved he’s not here to mess about, topping the timesheets with a 1:28.549 — just 0.163s ahead of George Russell’s slippery-smooth Mercedes. Charles Leclerc followed closely in P3, with the usual suspects from Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren all neatly packed within striking distance.

After two wins from two races (one each for Norris and Piastri), McLaren are showing no signs of slowing down. Suzuka might be a power circuit with a twisty soul, but it seems the papaya brigade have nailed the setup straight out of the box.

Home Hero Tsunoda Impresses in Red Bull Debut

One of the biggest stories this weekend is the seat swap that saw Yuki Tsunoda promoted to the main Red Bull team, while Liam Lawson heads back to Racing Bulls. FP1 marked Tsunoda’s first official outing in the RB21 — and right in front of his home fans. No pressure, right?

Well, the kid delivered. Sixth fastest, just a tenth behind team leader Max Verstappen, and logging 25 solid laps. He described the car as “interesting” over the radio — which in F1 language could mean anything from “it’s amazing” to “why does this thing feel like a shopping trolley on ice?” But his performance was no mystery: quick, consistent, and composed.

Russell’s Redemption Arc?

Let’s not forget George Russell, who topped the charts early in the session and looked mighty confident throughout. He ran the longest stint on mediums (16 laps) and gave off some serious “future Suzuka pole-sitter” vibes. Mercedes had marked Suzuka as one of their worst tracks last season — but based on Russell’s early pace and smooth long-run form, the W16 might just be the Silver Arrows’ redemption song.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was solid but not spectacular, ending the session just behind Leclerc. Not a bad start for the Brackley boys.

Verstappen Not Quite In Charge

If Max Verstappen has been used to Friday domination, this one felt a little… off. While P5 isn’t disastrous, the reigning world champ didn’t sound particularly thrilled with his RB21, calling it “super weird” due to unexpected flexing. That’s not the kind of feedback Red Bull’s engineers will want, especially with a hungry field closing in.

Still, the Dutchman has made a habit of bouncing back, so expect some thunder in FP2.

Newbies, Lockups and Gravel Galore

The session wasn’t without its hiccups. Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a spicy moment with a lock-up and a gravel detour, while Alex Albon and Lando Norris both got up-close-and-personal with Suzuka’s generous run-off areas.

Ryo Hirakawa, taking over from Jack Doohan for FP1 at Alpine, quietly got the job done with 24 laps and P12. Not bad for a part-timer. Meanwhile, Haas continued their “where has our pace gone?” saga — Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon languished at the back, still hunting for answers.

Tyres Already Taking Centre Stage

Both Norris and Russell reported graining on their medium tyres — a potential red flag for Sunday. With tyre wear being a factor (thanks to 35.5°C track temps), managing the Pirelli C1-C3 compounds could make or break race strategy here in Suzuka.

Russell’s long-run consistency might suggest Mercedes are quietly confident, but Norris’ early complaints show that McLaren will need to stay sharp if they want to maintain their edge.

Suzuka’s Special Touch

Let’s not forget the context: this is Japan, the spiritual home of Formula 1’s purists. The fans, the flags, the energy — it’s all cranked up to eleven. Red Bull even rocked a special white livery to pay homage to their Honda partnership, but it’s McLaren who stole the show on Day One.

The top four teams are all within a few tenths, the rookies are showing flashes of brilliance, and the midfield battle is tighter than ever. With FP2 coming up, we’re only just scratching the surface of what promises to be a classic Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

FP1 Times Table 2025 Japanese GP

1:30,056 min was the quickest lap time in FP1 of the last year set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB20, also on soft tyres.

