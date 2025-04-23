F1 Beyond the Grid: Esteban Ocon's New Life at Haas

23 April 2025 by    1 min read

Listen up as F1: Beyond the Grid host Tom Clarkson interviews Grand Prix-winner Esteban Ocon about his new chapter in Formula 1 with Haas.

The Frenchman has already scored 10 points for the American team and has helped the team improve from a painful opening race in Australia.

Also, he gives some details about his difficult exit from Alpine, the team with which he won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

