F1 Beyond the Grid: Esteban Ocon's New Life at Haas
Listen up as F1: Beyond the Grid host Tom Clarkson interviews Grand Prix-winner Esteban Ocon about his new chapter in Formula 1 with Haas.
The Frenchman has already scored 10 points for the American team and has helped the team improve from a painful opening race in Australia.
Also, he gives some details about his difficult exit from Alpine, the team with which he won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Enjoy!
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: