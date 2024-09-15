2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Results & Report

Piastri's Rise Prompts Norris To Reassess Strategy?
15 September 2024 by    4 min read
 5

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Weather: dry  27.3-26.5°C
Tarmac: dry  46.4-40.8°C
Humidity: 41-39%
Wind: 5.4-4.3 km/h South

Oscar Piastri scored his 2nd F1 race win today. The Australian driver won the Azerbaijan F1 GP for the first time. It was his 2nd race win of the 2024 season. The McLaren driver started from P2 made an amazing overtake on Leclerc for the win. It was the 187th race win for McLaren.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri Shines in Sensational Win at Baku

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved once again that Baku never fails to deliver an action-packed race. Oscar Piastri stole the show with a masterful performance, securing a sensational victory and propelling McLaren to the top of the Constructors' Championship. The Australian driver, who has been making waves since his debut, executed a flawless race strategy to hold off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell. The final laps were filled with high-stakes drama, culminating in a crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez that changed the complexion of the race.

Piastri’s Sensational Drive Secures Victory

Oscar Piastri’s drive to victory was nothing short of extraordinary. Starting from second on the grid, the Australian took advantage of his pace and strategy to outmaneuver Charles Leclerc, who had started from pole. The decisive moment came when Piastri, benefiting from DRS, made a daring move on Leclerc into Turn 1, seizing the lead with an aggressive lunge.

Piastri held onto the top spot despite relentless pressure from Leclerc, whose Ferrari seemed strong early on but faded as his tires deteriorated. "It was one of the most stressful afternoons of my life," Piastri admitted after the race, though his composed demeanor suggested otherwise. With this victory, his second of the season, Piastri not only confirmed his status as a rising star but also helped McLaren leapfrog Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

Ferrari’s Frustration as Leclerc Settles for Second

Charles Leclerc, who has yet to win in Baku despite four consecutive poles, once again found himself missing out on the top step of the podium. While Ferrari's pace looked promising early in the race, Leclerc’s hard tires began to struggle in the latter stages, leaving him vulnerable to Piastri’s charge.

Leclerc admitted after the race that tire degradation cost him a shot at victory. “On the medium, we were competitive, but the hards were tough to manage. I thought I’d end up in the wall a couple of times,” he said. Nonetheless, Leclerc’s second-place finish keeps Ferrari in the hunt for crucial points as they continue their push for the championship.

Russell Claims Surprise Podium for Mercedes

George Russell rounded out the podium in what can only be described as an unexpected but well-earned result. The Briton, who had been running a relatively quiet race in fourth, capitalized on the chaos between Sainz and Perez to grab third place. "Driving into a wall of dust and carbon fiber on the penultimate lap was probably the hardest moment of the race," Russell said afterward, reflecting on the crash that ultimately secured his podium finish.

Mercedes, while not the fastest team on the grid, continues to showcase their race-day resilience. Russell’s ability to outlast and outmaneuver rivals, including teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth, was key to their success in Baku.

Late Drama: Perez and Sainz Crash Out of Podium Battle

The most dramatic moment of the race occurred just two laps from the finish. Sergio Perez, who had been chasing a podium spot and outpacing his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, collided with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in a high-speed incident down the main straight.

Perez, after briefly overtaking Leclerc for second place, found himself defending against Sainz. In an attempt to regain his position, Perez moved left while Sainz moved right, resulting in the two making contact and crashing into the wall. Both drivers were forced to retire, throwing away crucial points for their teams.

"It's a shame because we had the pace for the podium," Perez commented afterward, visibly frustrated by the outcome. The crash further compounded Red Bull’s woes, as they not only lost valuable points but also surrendered the lead in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren.

Norris’ Comeback and Verstappen’s Struggles

Another standout performance came from Lando Norris, who started P15 but stormed through the field to finish fourth. Norris executed a strategic masterclass, overtaking Max Verstappen in the closing laps to claim vital points for McLaren. Verstappen, who had been expected to challenge for the podium, had a difficult race, struggling with brake issues and ultimately finishing fifth.

Norris’ recovery drive not only underscored McLaren’s improved form but also dealt a psychological blow to Verstappen, who could not keep up with the Briton’s pace despite starting ahead.

Midfield Heroes: Williams and Bearman Shine

Williams had a standout weekend, with Alex Albon finishing seventh and rookie Franco Colapinto securing eighth place. Colapinto’s performance was particularly impressive, as he fought off experienced competitors to score points in only his second race in Formula 1. Oliver Bearman also made headlines by finishing in tenth, marking a milestone as the first driver to score points with two different teams in his debut season.

As the dust settles on the streets of Baku, the 2024 Formula 1 season continues to provide surprises and excitement at every turn. With McLaren now leading the Constructors' Championship, the battle for the title looks more intense than ever, and Piastri has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Classification 2024 Azerbaijan GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
181Australia Oscar Piastri
United Kingdom McLaren01:32:58.00751
2
25
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps51
1
18
363United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps51
5
15
44United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps51
15
13
51Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps51
6
10
614Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps51
7
8
723Thailand Alex Albon
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps51
9
6
843Argentina Franco Colapinto
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps51
8
4
944United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps51
19
2
1050United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
United States Haas+0 laps51
10
1
1127Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United States Haas+0 laps51
12
0
1210France Pierre Gasly
France Alpine+0 laps51
18
0
133Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps51
14
0
1424China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps51
17
0
1531France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap50
20
0
1677Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap50
16
0
1711Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red BullCollision with Sainz49
4
0
1855Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy FerrariCollision with Perez49
3
0
DNF18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston MartinCollision damage55
13
0
DNF22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy Racing BullsCollision damage15
11
0

Fastest lap: 1:45.255 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) on lap 42

Quickest Sector Times:

  • Sector 1: 37.530 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38.
  • Sector 2: 42.537 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38.
  • Sector 3: 24.693 sec. by George Russell, Mercedes W15.
2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP Results
FP1 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP
FP2 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP
FP3 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP
Quali 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP
Start grid 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2024 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2024 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

5 F1 Fan comments on “2024 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Results & Report

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    An exciting race, even if overtaking was limited, but close battles lap after lap.
    Well Done Baku, once again.
    Sainz initially seemed to have caused the collision, but Perez's small rightward move may have caused the contact in the end.
    Therefore, Russell got lucky, like in Austria, & Colapinto also achieved his first points finish in F1, & Bearman his second in as many starts.
    Weird strategies by Alpine & Ricciardo, leaving until the very last laps without anything to achieve by doing so.

    Reply
  2. shroppyfly

    A great race, another without a safety car..! BUT Max again the winner only -3 down to Lando %%% game wins WDCs as for the WCC Imo Rb arent bothered whats a few more cans of pop

    Reply
  5. smokey

    Great close racing from the top two finishers. Most unfortunate outcome for both Carlos and Checko. Both drove well until that point where they were both eliminated. For a while it looked like it would be a four way fight for the win over the final laps.
    Oscar is definitely Mr Cool! Never gets flustered or too excited. For those who can remember, Oscar has a lot of similarities to Jack Brabham ~ keeping a cool head and relaxed approach. The traits of a true champion!

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.