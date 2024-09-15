Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku street circuit

Weather: dry 27.3-26.5°C

Tarmac: dry 46.4-40.8°C

Humidity: 41-39%

Wind: 5.4-4.3 km/h South

Oscar Piastri scored his 2nd F1 race win today. The Australian driver won the Azerbaijan F1 GP for the first time. It was his 2nd race win of the 2024 season. The McLaren driver started from P2 made an amazing overtake on Leclerc for the win. It was the 187th race win for McLaren.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri Shines in Sensational Win at Baku

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved once again that Baku never fails to deliver an action-packed race. Oscar Piastri stole the show with a masterful performance, securing a sensational victory and propelling McLaren to the top of the Constructors' Championship. The Australian driver, who has been making waves since his debut, executed a flawless race strategy to hold off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell. The final laps were filled with high-stakes drama, culminating in a crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez that changed the complexion of the race.

Piastri’s Sensational Drive Secures Victory

Oscar Piastri’s drive to victory was nothing short of extraordinary. Starting from second on the grid, the Australian took advantage of his pace and strategy to outmaneuver Charles Leclerc, who had started from pole. The decisive moment came when Piastri, benefiting from DRS, made a daring move on Leclerc into Turn 1, seizing the lead with an aggressive lunge.

Piastri held onto the top spot despite relentless pressure from Leclerc, whose Ferrari seemed strong early on but faded as his tires deteriorated. "It was one of the most stressful afternoons of my life," Piastri admitted after the race, though his composed demeanor suggested otherwise. With this victory, his second of the season, Piastri not only confirmed his status as a rising star but also helped McLaren leapfrog Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

Ferrari’s Frustration as Leclerc Settles for Second

Charles Leclerc, who has yet to win in Baku despite four consecutive poles, once again found himself missing out on the top step of the podium. While Ferrari's pace looked promising early in the race, Leclerc’s hard tires began to struggle in the latter stages, leaving him vulnerable to Piastri’s charge.

Leclerc admitted after the race that tire degradation cost him a shot at victory. “On the medium, we were competitive, but the hards were tough to manage. I thought I’d end up in the wall a couple of times,” he said. Nonetheless, Leclerc’s second-place finish keeps Ferrari in the hunt for crucial points as they continue their push for the championship.

Russell Claims Surprise Podium for Mercedes

George Russell rounded out the podium in what can only be described as an unexpected but well-earned result. The Briton, who had been running a relatively quiet race in fourth, capitalized on the chaos between Sainz and Perez to grab third place. "Driving into a wall of dust and carbon fiber on the penultimate lap was probably the hardest moment of the race," Russell said afterward, reflecting on the crash that ultimately secured his podium finish.

Mercedes, while not the fastest team on the grid, continues to showcase their race-day resilience. Russell’s ability to outlast and outmaneuver rivals, including teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth, was key to their success in Baku.

Late Drama: Perez and Sainz Crash Out of Podium Battle

The most dramatic moment of the race occurred just two laps from the finish. Sergio Perez, who had been chasing a podium spot and outpacing his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, collided with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in a high-speed incident down the main straight.

Perez, after briefly overtaking Leclerc for second place, found himself defending against Sainz. In an attempt to regain his position, Perez moved left while Sainz moved right, resulting in the two making contact and crashing into the wall. Both drivers were forced to retire, throwing away crucial points for their teams.

"It's a shame because we had the pace for the podium," Perez commented afterward, visibly frustrated by the outcome. The crash further compounded Red Bull’s woes, as they not only lost valuable points but also surrendered the lead in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren.

Norris’ Comeback and Verstappen’s Struggles

Another standout performance came from Lando Norris, who started P15 but stormed through the field to finish fourth. Norris executed a strategic masterclass, overtaking Max Verstappen in the closing laps to claim vital points for McLaren. Verstappen, who had been expected to challenge for the podium, had a difficult race, struggling with brake issues and ultimately finishing fifth.

Norris’ recovery drive not only underscored McLaren’s improved form but also dealt a psychological blow to Verstappen, who could not keep up with the Briton’s pace despite starting ahead.

Midfield Heroes: Williams and Bearman Shine

Williams had a standout weekend, with Alex Albon finishing seventh and rookie Franco Colapinto securing eighth place. Colapinto’s performance was particularly impressive, as he fought off experienced competitors to score points in only his second race in Formula 1. Oliver Bearman also made headlines by finishing in tenth, marking a milestone as the first driver to score points with two different teams in his debut season.

As the dust settles on the streets of Baku, the 2024 Formula 1 season continues to provide surprises and excitement at every turn. With McLaren now leading the Constructors' Championship, the battle for the title looks more intense than ever, and Piastri has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Classification 2024 Azerbaijan GP

Fastest lap: 1:45.255 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) on lap 42

Quickest Sector Times:

Sector 1: 37.530 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38.

Sector 2: 42.537 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38.

Sector 3: 24.693 sec. by George Russell, Mercedes W15.

