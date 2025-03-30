Ferrari F1: Hamilton and Leclerc Reveal Their Biggest Inspirations

has endured a difficult start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, as the two Grands Prix have not been smooth for the team.

Still, there were some positives with winning the and, perhaps, showing the true potential of the SF-25 car.

In this YouTube video, though, the Scuderia gives the Tifosi a different view of both Hamilton and his teammate .

Enjoy as the two reveal their biggest inspirations.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: