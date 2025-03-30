Ferrari F1: Hamilton and Leclerc Reveal Their Biggest Inspirations
Ferrari has endured a difficult start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, as the two Grands Prix have not been smooth for the team.
Still, there were some positives with Lewis Hamilton winning the Sprint in Shanghai and, perhaps, showing the true potential of the SF-25 car.
In this YouTube video, though, the Scuderia gives the Tifosi a different view of both Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc.
Enjoy as the two reveal their biggest inspirations.
