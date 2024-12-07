Third Free Practice Results & Report 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Event:

FP3 Report: Piastri Dominates Final Practice in Abu Dhabi

The final Formula 1 practice session of the 2024 season at the Yas Marina Circuit delivered excitement and intrigue as teams fine-tuned their setups ahead of a crucial qualifying session. With the constructors' championship on the line and tight gaps across the field, all eyes were on Abu Dhabi for the ultimate showdown.

McLaren Shines as Piastri Tops the Timing Sheets

Oscar Piastri continued McLaren's strong form, setting the fastest lap of the session with a time of 1m 23.433s, nearly two-tenths ahead of teammate Lando Norris. This impressive display positions McLaren as the team to beat heading into qualifying. However, both drivers reported struggles with car balance, suggesting that while McLaren is rapid over a single lap, they may face challenges in race trim.

Ferrari Falls Behind

Ferrari's struggles were evident in FP3. Carlos Sainz managed to secure fourth place, over four-tenths off Piastri’s benchmark, while Charles Leclerc languished in ninth. The Monegasque driver, already facing a 10-place grid penalty for a new Energy Store, expressed frustration over the team’s lack of pace, calling their performance "nowhere." Despite their Friday promise, Ferrari appears to be on the back foot.

Hamilton Impresses Amid Mercedes’ Woes

Lewis Hamilton showcased his determination, climbing to third despite running on older soft tyres. The seven-time world champion’s lap was nearly four-tenths off the top, but his ability to extract performance from worn tyres stood out. In contrast, teammate George Russell struggled, citing a lack of pace and finishing outside the top 10 during the session.

Haas Leads the Midfield Battle

Haas delivered a standout performance, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg finishing in seventh and eighth, respectively. This result reflects the team's focus on one-lap pace, a strategy they hope will secure them valuable points in their fight against Alpine for sixth in the constructors’ standings. With both drivers leaving the team at the end of the season, Haas appears determined to end on a high note.

Tight Margins Raise the Stakes

The session highlighted the razor-thin gaps across the grid. Less than a second separated the top 10, with another half-second covering the remaining runners. In such a competitive field, even minor mistakes in qualifying could result in significant grid penalties, amplifying the pressure on drivers and teams alike.

Looking Ahead: Qualifying Under the Lights

As the sun sets over Yas Marina, the stage is set for a thrilling qualifying session. With McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull vying for supremacy, the battle for pole position promises to be fiercely contested. For McLaren, securing pole could be a decisive step towards clinching the constructors' title, while other teams will aim to disrupt their momentum.

The quickest lap time during last years FP3 was a 1:24,418 min driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W14 also using Soft tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

