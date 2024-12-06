Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 26.4°C

Tarmac: dry 31.9°C

Humidity : 66.0%

Wind : 3.9 km/h South

Norris Tops Tight Abu Dhabi FP2 as McLaren Strengthens Constructors' Title Bid

The second practice session of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix delivered drama and surprises under the dazzling floodlights of Yas Marina Circuit. McLaren emerged as the team to beat, with Lando Norris leading the session, while Red Bull’s struggles continued, setting the stage for a tense final weekend of the season.

McLaren Leads the Way

Lando Norris dominated FP2, clocking a best lap of 1m 23.517s, over two-tenths faster than teammate Oscar Piastri. The papaya duo showed exceptional pace, with Piastri also topping the lap count with 22 laps logged. McLaren's performance was particularly sweetened by Ferrari's setback, as Charles Leclerc incurred a 10-place grid penalty due to an Energy Store change.

Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's teammate, was the closest rival to McLaren, finishing third, but six-tenths adrift of Norris. Ferrari faces an uphill battle in their constructors’ title fight, needing a flawless performance to overcome McLaren's 21-point advantage.

Red Bull's Troubles Deepen

Red Bull’s FP2 session was uncharacteristically underwhelming, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez languishing in P17 and P14, respectively. Verstappen, a four-time winner at Yas Marina, struggled with front-end grip and made repeated pit stops for adjustments. Perez fared slightly better but failed to crack the top 10.

Red Bull’s setup challenges, combined with their lackluster pace, leave them far from the frontrunners, a rarity for the reigning champions. However, the team is known for overnight recoveries, and hopes remain high for a turnaround before qualifying.

Mercedes and Haas Show Promise

Mercedes had a mixed session, with Lewis Hamilton placing fourth and George Russell grappling with rear grip issues to finish P13. Despite their inconsistency, the Silver Arrows remain in the mix for strong points, especially given their recent race-day resilience.

Meanwhile, Haas impressed under the lights, with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen securing P3 and P8, respectively, on the soft tyres. The American outfit continues to punch above its weight, positioning itself as a dark horse for qualifying.

Williams’ Grid Penalty Woes

Both Williams drivers, Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, face grid penalties for gearbox changes, further complicating their weekend. Albon suffered gearbox issues during FP2 but managed to return to the track briefly. Colapinto's session was cut short after damaging his car on a flying lap, leaving him with just 10 laps completed.

Tight Margins Ahead of Qualifying

The midfield pack proved exceptionally close, with just six-tenths separating Hulkenberg in P3 and Verstappen in P17. Such narrow gaps hint at a fiercely competitive qualifying session, where small improvements could make a big difference.

Looking Ahead

As the sun sets on the final Friday of the 2024 season, McLaren's dominance in FP2 sets the stage for a thrilling showdown. With Ferrari fighting for its title hopes and Red Bull scrambling for answers, all eyes turn to Saturday’s FP3 and qualifying. Can Norris maintain his edge, or will Ferrari and Red Bull mount a late challenge?

FP2 Fastest Sector Times

This were the fastest sector times this first practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix:

Sector 1: 17.031 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 2: 36.089 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 3: 30.397 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38).

The quickest lap time during last years FP2 was a 1:24.809 min driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF-23 also using Soft tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

