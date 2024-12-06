First Free F1 Practice Results & Report 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Event:

Ferrari Dominates First Practice at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The final round of the 2024 Formula 1 season kicked off at the Yas Marina Circuit with an action-packed first practice session (FP1). As the sun set over Abu Dhabi, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc emerged as the fastest driver, delivering a significant morale boost to the Scuderia in their fierce constructors' championship battle against McLaren.

Leclerc Leads the Pack, Norris Close Behind

Charles Leclerc set the pace with a time of 1:24.321, narrowly edging out McLaren's Lando Norris by two-tenths of a second. Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three for Mercedes, signaling a competitive weekend ahead for the top teams. Despite mechanical issues that delayed his start, Leclerc managed to top the charts in a session that also featured a historic moment for Ferrari.

Ferrari fielded Arthur Leclerc in Carlos Sainz’s car, marking the first time in Formula 1 history that brothers shared the track as teammates during a session. While Arthur focused on gathering data, his older brother Charles demonstrated Ferrari’s potential by clocking the quickest lap of the day.

Grid Penalty Looms Over Leclerc

Ferrari’s optimism was tempered by the announcement of a grid penalty for Charles Leclerc due to an Energy Store change in his car. This setback could complicate Ferrari’s bid to overturn McLaren’s 21-point lead in the constructors' standings. With McLaren aiming to secure their first team title of the century, every point will be critical.

Rookies Take the Spotlight

FP1 also saw several rookies stepping in for regular drivers as teams fulfilled their requirements to run young talent. Among them:

Arthur Leclerc (Ferrari) replaced Carlos Sainz.

replaced Carlos Sainz. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) stepped in for Max Verstappen.

stepped in for Max Verstappen. Ryo Hirakawa (McLaren) took over Oscar Piastri's seat.

took over Oscar Piastri's seat. Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) drove in place of Lance Stroll.

drove in place of Lance Stroll. Ayumu Iwasa (AlphaTauri) replaced Yuki Tsunoda.

replaced Yuki Tsunoda. Luke Browning (Williams) filled in for Alex Albon.

These rookies focused on gathering valuable data for their teams, with some eyeing future opportunities in the sport. Hadjar, in particular, impressed by breaking into the top 10 despite reporting issues with his car's wheel clearance.

Alonso Struggles, McLaren and Ferrari Shine

Fernando Alonso had a difficult session, finishing in P11 and expressing frustration with Aston Martin’s struggling AMR24. Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari appeared well-prepared for the weekend. Norris’s strong performance and Ferrari’s recovery from early session setbacks set the stage for a thrilling constructors' title showdown.

What’s Next?

The Yas Marina Circuit, known for its dramatic night-time sessions, will host FP2 under the lights. This session promises more representative conditions as teams continue refining their setups for Sunday’s race. With Charles Leclerc’s grid penalty already shaking up the narrative, all eyes are on Ferrari and McLaren as they battle for the ultimate team prize.

FP1 Fastest Sector Times

This were the fastest sector times this first practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix:

Sector 1: 17.281 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 2: 36.247 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF-24).

Sector 3: 30.736 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF-24).

The quickest lap time during last years FP1 was a 1:26.072 min driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W14 also using Soft tyres.

FP1 Times Table 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

